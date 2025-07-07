Backstage Magic: Style, Soul & Star Power At Night Two Of The ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Being in the crowd means feeling the music — dancing, singing, and soaking in every moment. But backstage? That’s where the energy brews before and after it bursts onto the stage. On night two of the ESSENCE Festival of Culture Event Series at the Caesars Superdome, as some of the biggest names in soul, R&B, Afrobeat, reggae, and alternative music prepared to perform, the atmosphere behind the scenes was just as charged as the show unfolding under the spotlight.

Headlined by powerhouse Philly vocalists Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, and Patti LaBelle, the concert paid tribute to timeless Black artistry and global sound. Erykah Badu mesmerized with her signature mystique and raw emotion, while Nigerian superstar Davido ignited the crowd with his infectious Afrobeat anthems. Dancehall legend Buju Banton brought roots reggae fire to the stage, and Ghanaian breakout Moliy added a fresh, colorful spark to the night. From soul-stirring ballads to high-energy rhythms, the performance was a musical celebration of culture, connection, and creativity.

Backstage, the magic continued. Photos captured Davido and Moliy each putting their own spin on the classic all-black stage look, bringing flair and individuality to their fits. Patti LaBelle was a vision in a pink and green silk dress adorned with delicate floral prints, embodying elegance and legacy. The backup dancers stunned in outfits that shimmered with the same power and enchantment as their moves onstage.

It wasn’t just the artists and dancers catching eyes — actors Lance Gross and J. Alphonse Nicholson, joined by radio host Kenny Burns, brought undeniable style and swagger, adding an extra layer of flair to the already star-packed night.

Night 2 Looks At The Superdome Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Davido Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Night 2 Looks At The Superdome Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Patti LaBelle Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Kenny Burns, J. Alphonse, & Lance Gross Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Moily Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Night 2 Looks At The Superdome Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat

Night 2 Looks At The Superdome Shot by Roshard “Herc” Hercules @hercshotthat