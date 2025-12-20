27 Fine Photos Of Boxer Anthony Joshua Proving He's A Total Knockout

MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)

Well, well, well. Look who finally learned about Anthony Joshua and is obsessed…I’m talking to you, American women of the Internet.

The British boxer born Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (yes, that makes him Nigerian) became all the talk of the worldwide web leading up to his big fight against social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The latter had recently beaten the likes of Mike Tyson and Julio César Chávez Jr., former champions no longer in their prime, so he probably had a great deal of confidence going into the bout with Joshua. But alas, their size difference, and experience levels (Joshua is both a former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist) proved to be Paul’s downfall. Joshua broke his jaw via knockout in the sixth round, and broke hearts (in a good way) in the process.

The 36-year-old is a whopping 6’6″ tall. He’s a former bricklayer who, in his younger years, was caught up in some trouble for fighting, even spending some time in Reading Prison in England, now closed, before turning to boxing. It changed his life.

Now he’s a top heavyweight, with 29 wins and four losses on his record — 26 by knockout. And he’s a true knockout. A hunk of a man with a wide smile, smoldering accent, and a body that could blind you when it pops up on your screen if you’re not ready. Whew!

I’ve personally been a fan since he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. So, welcome to the sisterhood. To get better acquainted with the cutie, check out just a few (ok, quite a few) photos of Joshua in the ring, in a suit, in the gym, and many other places he can be found looking like the gorgeous specimen he is.

01 01 2015 Anthony Joshua the heavyweight boxer poses for a portrait at the Matchroom gym in Brentwood on May 11th 2015 in Essex (Photo by Tom Jenkins/Getty Images)

02 02 2015 Anthony Joshua during an Under Armour media day at his gym in Brentwood, London, UK Photo: Gary Prior/Visionhaus (Photo by Ben Radford/Corbis via Getty Images)

03 03 2015 LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 07: Anthony Joshua takes part in a media workout session at the Reebok Sports Club on December 7, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

04 04 2016 LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 19: Anthony Joshua of England talks to the media during the Anthony Joshua and Charles Martin Press Conference at The Dorchester hotel on February 19, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

05 05 2016 LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 09: Anthony Joshua of England celebrates with the belt and his team after defeating Charles Martin of the United States in action during the IBF World Heavyweight title fight at The O2 Arena on April 9, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

06 06 2016 BERLIN, GERMANY – APRIL 18: Boxer Anthony Joshua attends the Laureus World Sports Awards 2016 on April 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Isa Foltin/WireImage)

07 07 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND – MARCH 04: Boxer Anthony Joshua (C) and Carl Froch (L) in discussion at ringside at The O2 Arena on March 4, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

08 08 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 26: Anthony Joshua takes part in an open workout at Wembley Arena on April 26, 2017 in London, England. Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko are due to fight for the IBF, IBO and WBA Super Heavyweight Championships of the World at Wembley Stadium on April 29. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

09 09 2017 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 05: Idris Elba (L) and Anthony Joshua, winner of the Sportsman of the Year award, attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards at the Tate Modern on September 5, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

10 10 2018 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 21: Anthony Joshua poses for the crowds on the scales during the Anthony Joshua And Alexander Povetkin weigh in on September 21, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

11 11 2018 LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – DECEMBER 20: British boxer Anthony Joshua poses with his OBE, presented to him by the Prince of Wales, during an investiture ceremony on December 20, 2018 at Buckingham Palace, London. (Photo by Kirsty O’Connor – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

12 12 2021 Anthony Joshua during a weigh in at The O2 London. Picture date: Friday September 24, 2021. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images)

13 13 2023 27 March 2023…The launch Party for New Dawn Joshua vs Franklin, held at Art’otel, London Battersea Power Station…Here: Anthony Joshua. (Photo by Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

14 14 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Anthony Joshua is interviewed at his press conference to announce his upcoming fight against Dillian Whyte, on July 10, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing via Getty Images)

15 15 2023 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Anthony Joshua attends The Sun’s “Who Cares Wins” Awards 2023 at The Roundhouse on September 19, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)

16 16 2023 MILAN, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 22: Anthony Joshua walks the runway at the BOSS S/S24 show during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 on September 22, 2023 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by David M. Benett/Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

17 17 2023 AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Anthony Joshua poses for a photo on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

18 18 2023 RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – DECEMBER 22: Anthony Joshua reacts after facing off ahead of the Heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Otto Wallin during the Day of Reckoning: Weigh-In on December 22, 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

19 19 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 26: Anthony Joshua during filming for Joshua v Dubois Face Off prior to the Press Conference on June 26, 2024 in London England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing/Getty Images)

20 20 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Anthony Joshua gestures to the crowd during a weigh-in as part of the Riyadh Season – Wembley Edition card at Trafalgar Square on September 20, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

21 21 2024 LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 06: Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock (R) with two time Heavy Weight Champion Anthony Joshua, who hosted a screening of Red One, with surprise appearance by the cast of the film, at Vue Westfield on November 06, 2024 in London, England. The screening was for Clean Herts Community, a giveback organisation he founded which supports the needs of local families in Watford, Hertfordshire and North London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures)

22 22 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JANUARY 11: Anthony Joshua poses during the Ring Magazine Awards at Old Royal Naval College on January 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Mark Robinson/Getty Images)

23 23 2025 RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 22: Anthony Joshua looks on from ringside during the WBO Interim World Light Heavyweight Title fight between Joshua Buatsi and Callum Smith as part of Beterbiev v Bivol 2: The Last Crescendo at Kingdom Arena on February 22, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

24 24 2025 RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – MAY 03: Anthony Joshua looks on during the WBC World Cruiserweight title fight on the Fatal Fury City of Wolves card at ANB Arena on May 03, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

25 25 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 04: Gary Lineker, Anthony Joshua and Eddie Hearn attend day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 04, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

26 26 2025 LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 11: (EDITORS NOTE: Parts of this image have been obscured due to sensitive information.) Anthony Joshua, on behalf of Clean Herts Community, attends the BGC Group Charity Day raising millions for good causes in memory of BGC’s colleagues lost on 9/11, on September 11, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)