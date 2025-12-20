HomeCelebrity

27 Fine Photos Of Boxer Anthony Joshua Proving He's A Total Knockout

His win over Jake Paul introduced him to a whole new audience — and these photos show why fans are obsessed.
27 Fine Photos Of Boxer Anthony Joshua Proving He's A Total Knockout
MIAMI, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 19: Anthony Joshua celebrates victory over Jake Paul in their heavyweight bout during Jake Paul v Anthony Joshua at Kaseya Center on December 19, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Netflix)
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Well, well, well. Look who finally learned about Anthony Joshua and is obsessed…I’m talking to you, American women of the Internet.

The British boxer born Anthony Oluwafemi Olaseni Joshua (yes, that makes him Nigerian) became all the talk of the worldwide web leading up to his big fight against social media influencer-turned-boxer Jake Paul. The latter had recently beaten the likes of Mike Tyson and Julio César Chávez Jr., former champions no longer in their prime, so he probably had a great deal of confidence going into the bout with Joshua. But alas, their size difference, and experience levels (Joshua is both a former two-time unified heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist) proved to be Paul’s downfall. Joshua broke his jaw via knockout in the sixth round, and broke hearts (in a good way) in the process.

The 36-year-old is a whopping 6’6″ tall. He’s a former bricklayer who, in his younger years, was caught up in some trouble for fighting, even spending some time in Reading Prison in England, now closed, before turning to boxing. It changed his life.

Now he’s a top heavyweight, with 29 wins and four losses on his record — 26 by knockout. And he’s a true knockout. A hunk of a man with a wide smile, smoldering accent, and a body that could blind you when it pops up on your screen if you’re not ready. Whew!

I’ve personally been a fan since he beat Wladimir Klitschko in 2017. So, welcome to the sisterhood. To get better acquainted with the cutie, check out just a few (ok, quite a few) photos of Joshua in the ring, in a suit, in the gym, and many other places he can be found looking like the gorgeous specimen he is.

TOPICS: 