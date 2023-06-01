Vanessa Bell Calloway’s Daughter Announces Engagement With Gorgeous High Fashion Shoot In The Desert

Vanessa Bell Calloway‘s youngest daughter is preparing to say “I do.”

Alexandra “Ally” Calloway is engaged to marry her partner Zachary Prince after he asked for her hand in marriage in a surprise proposal. With help from Ally’s grandmother, the proposal went off without a hitch.

LOS ANGELES, CA -FEBRUARY 10: Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway's daughter Alexandra gets engaged on February 10, 2023 at a private location in Los Angeles, California.

The matriarch fooled Ally into thinking she needed help fixing a Wi-Fi issue at her home, and when both parties arrived to provide assistance, she was shocked to find an ornate setup with a huge heart, path covered in roses, sparklers and a “Will You Marry Me?” sign for Prince to get down on one knee and pop the question in front of.



The future Mr. and Mrs. are now formally announcing their engagement with a save-the-date photo shoot done in California’s High Desert, captured by photographer Robert Hector.

The couple opted to serve Hollywood glam in their shoot, with Prince in a black tuxedo leaned up against a Bentley and an off-white ensemble in another moment, while Ally dressed in multiple stunning looks, including a strapless black gown, a cream jumpsuit, and an off-the-shoulder soft pink dress with matching gloves.

The couple is set to wed in November of this year in Los Angeles and everyone is over the moon about the nuptials, including Ally’s famous mom and father, Anthony Calloway, MD. But no one is more excited than the groom and bride-to-be.

See photos of their chic engagement photo shoot, along with a few more images from the proposal celebration below.

The sign that let Ally know her life was about to change!

The bride-to-be celebrated her engagement with Jhamasa Calloway, Joan Prince-Lewis and Ashley Calloway.

The couple showed out in their 'shoot in the High Desert.

The bride-to-be looked pretty in pink in her second look.

We're also loving the cream moment between the couple!

