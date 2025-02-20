ICYMI: Black Love Was All Over The Blue Carpet At The ABFF Honors

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

At the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday, a who’s who of new stars, hot talent and legends were on hand to honor the best in Black talent on the screen for the American Black Film Festival Honors. Honorees for the night included Aaron Pierre, who received the Rising Star Award (while the crowd sang, “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasaaaa”), ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree Marla Gibbs, who took home the Hollywood Legacy Award, Keke Palmer snagged the Renaissance Award, Giancarlo Esposito was awarded the Excellence in the Arts statue (male), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor received the same honor for the ladies.

Many people came out to celebrate, including presenters Ava DuVernay, Anthony Mackie, Boots Riley, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Regina King. But there were a number of stars and big names in Hollywood who also stepped out with their partners to relish in the annual event. They took to the blue carpet with some sweet PDA and good vibes, ready to enjoy a very important night.

From Larenz Tate and wife Tomasina to Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield, Loretta Devine and husband Glenn Marshall, Lance and Rebecca Gross, and newlyweds Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis, love was in the air. (Another ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree, Teyana Taylor, was there in support of Aaron Pierre, and there are rumors that those two are enjoying each other’s company, which, we’re here for.) More couples stepped out for this event than they have since awards season began. Scroll on through to see and feel all the love.

01 01 Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Sophia Rose McDowell LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Kelvin Harrison Jr. and Sophia Rose McDowell attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

02 02 Loretta Devine and Glenn Marshall LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Loretta Devine and Glenn Marshall attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

03 03 Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Anthony R. Davis and Yvette Nicole Brown attend 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

04 04 Salli Richardson Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Salli Richardson Whitfield and Dondre Whitfield attend 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

05 05 ABFF Founders Jeff Friday and Nicole Friday LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Nicole Friday and Jeff Friday attend 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

06 06 Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Lance Gross and Rebecca Gross attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

07 07 Larenz Tate and Tomasina Parrott LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Larenz Tate and Tomasina Parrott attends 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

08 08 Charles D. King and Stacey Walker King, Founder and CBO of MACRO Media Company LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: Stacey Walker-King and Charles D. King attend 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

09 09 Michael Jai White and Gillian White LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Michael Jai White and Gillian White attend the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

10 10 WME COO Dan Limerick and Dawn Limerick LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 17: (L-R) Dawn Limerick and Dan Limerick, COO, WME attend the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

11 11 Chris Spencer and Vanessa Spencer Vanessa Spencer, Chris Spencer at the 7th Annual American Black Film Festival Honors held at the SLS Hotel on February 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)