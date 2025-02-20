HomeLifestyle

ICYMI: Black Love Was All Over The Blue Carpet At The ABFF Honors

A dozen couples, including actress Loretta Devine and her hubby Glenn, Larenz Tate and wife Tomasina, and young lovers like actor Kelvin Harris Jr. and his lady, Sophia, stepped out.
ICYMI: Black Love Was All Over The Blue Carpet At The ABFF Honors
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images
By Victoria Uwumarogie ·

At the SLS Hotel in Beverly Hills on Monday, a who’s who of new stars, hot talent and legends were on hand to honor the best in Black talent on the screen for the American Black Film Festival Honors. Honorees for the night included Aaron Pierre, who received the Rising Star Award (while the crowd sang, “Aaron Pierre, that’s Mufasaaaa”), ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree Marla Gibbs, who took home the Hollywood Legacy Award, Keke Palmer snagged the Renaissance Award, Giancarlo Esposito was awarded the Excellence in the Arts statue (male), and Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor received the same honor for the ladies.

Many people came out to celebrate, including presenters Ava DuVernay, Anthony Mackie, Boots Riley, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Regina King. But there were a number of stars and big names in Hollywood who also stepped out with their partners to relish in the annual event. They took to the blue carpet with some sweet PDA and good vibes, ready to enjoy a very important night.

From Larenz Tate and wife Tomasina to Dondre Whitfield and Salli Richardson Whitfield, Loretta Devine and husband Glenn Marshall, Lance and Rebecca Gross, and newlyweds Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis, love was in the air. (Another ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree, Teyana Taylor, was there in support of Aaron Pierre, and there are rumors that those two are enjoying each other’s company, which, we’re here for.) More couples stepped out for this event than they have since awards season began. Scroll on through to see and feel all the love.

TOPICS: 