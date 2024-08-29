A Look Back At Off-White’s Most Impressive Shows

Getty Images

Off-White is a cultural phenomenon that is still omnipresent. The brand has a multidisciplinary approach that its founder Virgil Abloh fostered even before officially debuting Off-White during Paris Fashion Week in 2015. What ensued after this launch was an exploratory rumination on menswear and Abloh’s take on womenswear would follow. What stood out most of Virgil Abloh and his team’s designs were punchy accessories, the subversive use of the hue yellow, and the lack of limitations surrounding what is seen as streetwear.

As the house grew Off-White became indicative of the rise of streetwear culture and how it was becoming a norm in high-end couturiers. Abloh’s ability to merge music, architecture, sneaker culture, and design elements that felt accessible were each a part of the house’s widespread success. Statement denim, an affinity for stripes, clearly expressed white tops, and more became codes of the Off-White that Abloh continued to build upon.

What ensued were fantastical gowns, head-turning menswear pieces, and accessories that flipped the ideal of what could be deemed acceptable for carry-alls, hats, socks, etc. Abloh’s lasting legacy is that Off-White breathed life and his playful energy into the global fashion industry.

At the moment Ib Kamara the brand’s current creative director is leaving his mark at the house. His motifs and design codes are elegant and equally playful. his imaginative inclinations were displayed at the latest Paris Fashion Week in February. We cannot wait for Off-White to be a part of this season’s New York Fashion Week circuit. We’re sure it will be a highlight of the forthcoming staple presentations.

Below we’re reflecting on definitive runway moments of Off-White.

01 01 Off-White Fall/Winter 2024 Peter White/Getty Images

02 02 Off-White Fall/Winter 2025 Peter White/Getty Images

03 03 Off-White Fall/Winter 2024 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

04 04 Off-White Fall/Winter 2024 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

05 05 Off-White Fall/Winter 2024 Taylor Hill/Getty Images

06 06 Off-White Spring/Summer 2023 Richard Bord/Getty Images

07 07 Off-White Spring/Summer 2023 Richard Bord/Getty Images

08 08 Off-White Menswear Spring/Summer 2020 Peter White/Getty Images

09 09 Off-White Spring/Summer 2019 Getty Images

10 10 Off-White Spring/Summer 2019 Getty Images

11 11 Off-White Spring/Summer 2019 Getty Images

12 12 Off-White Fall/Winter 2019 Estrop/Getty Images

13 13 Off-White Fall/Winter 2019 Estrop/Getty Images

14 14 Off-White Fall/Winter 2018 Estrop/Getty Images

15 15 Off-White Fall/Winter 2018 Estrop/Getty Images