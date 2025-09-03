HomeEntertainment

9 Albums You Need To Hear This Fall

With Cardi B set to release her highly anticipated sophomore LP, or acts like Mariah Carey, Doja Cat, and Khalid returning to the spotlight, this season will be one for the record books.
By Okla Jones ·
If 2025 has taught us anything so far, it’s that music refuses to sit still. Each month has brought about an amazing release; building anticipation for the time to come. Whether it’s the return of an iconic artist after years of away from the spotlight, or a drop that marked the coronation of a musician on the brink of superstardom, the albums set for release this fall will be nothing less than that of historic.

The year kicked off with The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, a futurist R&B odyssey that set the tone for the year, followed Drake reemerging alongside PartyNextDoor on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his first major musical statement since the bruising lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. By spring, Will Smith’s Based on a True Story marked an official return to the booth, signaling his renewed dedication to music after decades away from the center of hip-hop.

Summer only intensified the momentum. Davido’s 5IVE solidified Afrobeats’ position at the forefront of global pop, while June brought the rare pairing of Lil Wayne (Tha Carter VI) and Cynthia Erivo (I Forgive You), proving that veteran rappers and powerhouse vocalists alike still have the power to surprise. On the rap front, Clipse’s Let God Sort ’Em Out, Chance the Rapper, Offset, and JID, provided timeless tracks that listeners can carry well into 2026.

This year has already been amazing, but fall is set to raise the stakes even higher. Over the next few months, the release calendar reads like a festival lineup: Ty Dolla $ign returning with his first solo project in years, Cardi B finally delivering her sophomore opus, and Doja Cat pivoting back to playful pop on Vie. In other words: the story of 2025 isn’t finished. If the first half of the year was about comebacks, reinventions, and global breakthroughs, then the fall promises to be about dominance—artists cementing their place in a year already overflowing with heavyweights.

