9 Albums You Need To Hear This Fall

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

If 2025 has taught us anything so far, it’s that music refuses to sit still. Each month has brought about an amazing release; building anticipation for the time to come. Whether it’s the return of an iconic artist after years of away from the spotlight, or a drop that marked the coronation of a musician on the brink of superstardom, the albums set for release this fall will be nothing less than that of historic.

The year kicked off with The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, a futurist R&B odyssey that set the tone for the year, followed Drake reemerging alongside PartyNextDoor on $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, his first major musical statement since the bruising lyrical battle with Kendrick Lamar in 2024. By spring, Will Smith’s Based on a True Story marked an official return to the booth, signaling his renewed dedication to music after decades away from the center of hip-hop.

Summer only intensified the momentum. Davido’s 5IVE solidified Afrobeats’ position at the forefront of global pop, while June brought the rare pairing of Lil Wayne (Tha Carter VI) and Cynthia Erivo (I Forgive You), proving that veteran rappers and powerhouse vocalists alike still have the power to surprise. On the rap front, Clipse’s Let God Sort ’Em Out, Chance the Rapper, Offset, and JID, provided timeless tracks that listeners can carry well into 2026.

This year has already been amazing, but fall is set to raise the stakes even higher. Over the next few months, the release calendar reads like a festival lineup: Ty Dolla $ign returning with his first solo project in years, Cardi B finally delivering her sophomore opus, and Doja Cat pivoting back to playful pop on Vie. In other words: the story of 2025 isn’t finished. If the first half of the year was about comebacks, reinventions, and global breakthroughs, then the fall promises to be about dominance—artists cementing their place in a year already overflowing with heavyweights.

Ty Dolla $ign – Tycoon [September 12] Ty Dolla $ign is set to release Tycoon on September 12, marking his first solo album in nearly four years. The Los Angeles artist—long celebrated for his blend of R&B, hip-hop, and pop—steps back into the spotlight after a run of high-profile collaborations, including last year’s chart-topping project with Ye. Announced during his surprise appearance at Wireless Festival 2025, the record signals a new era for the multi-hyphenate, who has balanced producing, writing, and mentoring talents like Leon Thomas with his own career. With a history of genre-defining singles and boundary-pushing features, Tycoon is already shaping up to be one of the season’s most anticipated releases. 1.90.3-HBBY5ESIOUULOCLEI7NSLSIK7Q.0.1-8

Cardi B – Am I the Drama? [September 19] Cardi B is finally ready to deliver her long-awaited sophomore album, Am I the Drama?, arriving September 19 via Atlantic Records. Coming more than seven years after her GRAMMY-winning debut Invasion of Privacy, the project reflects years of anticipation, delays, and Cardi’s perfectionism in crafting a worthy follow-up. The 23-track album includes fan favorites like “WAP” and “Up,” along with new singles such as “Outside” and “Imaginary Playerz,” and features both familiar collaborators and fresh voices. To top it off, Cardi has confirmed her first-ever headlining tour will follow immediately after the release, setting the stage for one of the fall’s biggest cultural moments.

Doja Cat – Vie [September 26] Doja Cat will unveil her fifth studio album, Vie, on September 26 via RCA Records, marking a return to her pop roots. Recorded over three years at Miraval Studios in France, the project leans into lush ‘80s influences while exploring themes of love, romance, and intimacy. The rollout has been accompanied by striking visuals, including floral cover art, a cinematic trailer, and the lead single “Jealous Type,” which set the tone for the album’s vibrant direction. With Vie, the Grammy winner pivots from the darker tones of Scarlet toward a brighter, more playful sound that fans have been eagerly awaiting.

Mariah Carey – Here for It All [September 26] The iconic vocalist returns on September 26 with Here for It All, her sixteenth studio album and first full-length project since 2018’s Caution. Released through her own imprint in partnership with Gamma, the album draws from Carey’s personal journey over the past decade, weaving in reflections on motherhood alongside the signature ballads fans expect. The 11-track project includes collaborations with Anderson .Paak, Shenseea, Kehlani, and gospel icons The Clark Sisters, as well as singles like “Type Dangerous” and “Sugar Sweet.” With L.A. Reid back as executive producer, Here for It All balances nostalgic nods to her discography with fresh creative energy, reaffirming Carey’s enduring place in pop and R&B.

Ledisi – For Dinah [October 3] New Orleans’ own Ledisi will honor one of her greatest inspirations with For Dinah, a tribute album to the legendary Dinah Washington, arriving October 3. Produced by Christian McBride and longtime collaborator Rex Rideout, the project reimagines Washington’s classics with Ledisi’s rich blend of jazz, R&B, and neo-soul. The album, which she calls a “thank you letter,” reflects both reverence for Washington’s enduring influence and a desire to introduce her music to new audiences. Anchored by the stirring lead single “This Bitter Earth,” For Dinah positions Ledisi as both student and torchbearer of the “Queen of the Blues’” timeless legacy.

Khalid – After the Sun Goes Down [October 10] Khalid returns on October 10 with After the Sun Goes Down, his fourth studio album and follow-up to 2024’s Sincere. Led by the shimmering single “In Plain Sight,” the project explores themes of love, self-discovery, and freedom, reflecting both personal growth and a refreshed artistic direction. It also marks Khalid’s first release since publicly embracing his sexuality, a shift that adds deeper resonance to the album’s explorations of openness and identity. With a quicker turnaround than his past projects, After the Sun Goes Down signals a more immediate, confident era for the R&B star.

Amber Mark – Pretty Idea [October 10] Rising star Amber Mark will release her long-awaited sophomore album Pretty Idea on October 10, her first project since 2022’s Three Dimensions Deep. Centered on the theme of chasing a fantasy and learning to release it, the record blends her signature pop-soul sound with bold new textures. The album rollout has been led by the sultry single “Let Me Love You,” showcasing her mesmerizing vocals and emotional range. With a major tour supporting Sabrina Carpenter this fall, Pretty Idea positions Mark for a breakthrough season both on record and on stage.





Gucci Mane – Episodes [October 17] Gucci Mane will drop Episodes on October 17, his seventeenth studio album and one of his most personal projects to date. Serving as a companion piece to his new memoir, Episodes: The Diary of a Recovering Mad Man, the album dives into themes of mental health, addiction, and resilience with the Atlanta legend’s trademark raw honesty. Preceded by the singles “Voices” and “Psycho,” the project also arrives with a striking AI-driven music video directed by Harmony Korine, continuing their long-running creative partnership. With the album acting as a soundtrack to his book, Episodes marks a bold new chapter in Gucci Mane’s evolution as both artist and storyteller.