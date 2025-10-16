7 Films To Watch During Homecoming

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

There’s something magical about homecoming season, especially at an HBCU. The air buzzes with nostalgia and pride as alumni return to the yard, reconnecting with old classmates, sharing stories, and celebrating the legacy that shaped them. Ironically, the football game itself is just a backdrop, the real experience lies beyond the field. So, whether you’re a proud alum, a first-time visitor, or someone who simply loves the energy, there’s nothing quite like witnessing the joy, creativity, and unity that define Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

And when the tailgate winds down or you’re recovering from last night’s party, there’s no better way to stay in the spirit than by watching films that capture that same energy. From Spike Lee’s School Daze to the rhythmic brilliance of Drumline and the intensity of Burning Sands, these stories highlight the laughter, love, and lessons that make college life unforgettable.

So grab a plate, settle in, and let these films take you back to the yard—where the music never stops, the bonds run deep, and every Homecoming feels like family coming home again.

Burning Sands (2017) Set at a fictional HBCU, Burning Sands follows five young men pledging the Lambda Lambda Phi fraternity as they navigate the intensity of hazing, hierarchy, and brotherhood. Led by Zurich, played by Trevor Jackson, the group is pushed to their mental and physical limits while trying to maintain their grades, relationships, and sense of self. Directed by Gerard McMurray and featuring standout performances from Alfre Woodard and Trevante Rhodes, the film examines the fine line between loyalty and survival within Black Greek life. Trevor Jackson and Steve Harris appear in Burning Sands by Gerard McMurray, an official selection of the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Courtesy of Sundance Institute | photo by Isiah Donté Lee.

Drumline (2002) Directed by Charles Stone III, Drumline captures the electric energy of HBCU band culture through the eyes of Devon Miles, a talented yet headstrong drummer from New York. Played by Nick Cannon, Devon joins the marching band at Atlanta A&T University, where his confidence quickly clashes with his section leader’s discipline. Co-starring Zoe Saldaña, Leonard Roberts, and Orlando Jones, the film celebrates teamwork, tradition, and the undeniable rhythm of Southern marching bands that make Homecoming season unforgettable.

Stomp the Yard (2007) In Stomp the Yard, Columbus Short stars as DJ Williams, a gifted street dancer who enrolls at a fictional HBCU to start fresh after personal tragedy. Once on campus, he’s drawn into the intense world of Black Greek life, where rival fraternities battle through stepping competitions that blend rhythm, tradition, and pride. Directed by Sylvain White and featuring early performances from Meagan Good, Ne-Yo, and Chris Brown, the film celebrates movement as both self-expression and a path toward belonging—perfect for the spirit of Homecoming season.

School Daze (1988) Spike Lee’s School Daze dives deep into life at a historically Black college during Homecoming week, where fraternity and sorority members clash over politics, privilege, and identity. Set against a backdrop of music, marching bands, and protest, the film uses satire and song to confront colorism, elitism, and classism within the Black community. Starring Laurence Fishburne, Giancarlo Esposito, and Tisha Campbell, it remains a vibrant and thought-provoking portrait of youth, activism, and self-discovery on an HBCU campus.

Higher Learning (1995) John Singleton’s Higher Learning takes viewers inside the halls of the fictional Columbus University, where students from different backgrounds collide over race, identity, and ideology. The film follows Malik (Omar Epps), a gifted athlete struggling academically; Kristen (Kristy Swanson), a young woman discovering her voice; and Remy (Michael Rapaport), a student whose isolation turns dangerous. With powerful performances from Laurence Fishburne, Ice Cube, and Tyra Banks in her film debut, Singleton’s drama remains a striking look at how college can both shape and test one’s sense of self. Higher Learning (1995) Directed by John Singleton Shown: Laurence Fishburne

House Party 2 (1991) In House Party 2, hip-hop duo Kid ’n Play return for another round of laughs—this time on a college campus. The sequel trades high school chaos for dorm life, following Kid as he tries to balance his education, love life, and the ultimate test: throwing a pajama party that’ll go down in history. Featuring Tisha Campbell, Martin Lawrence, Queen Latifah, and cameos from Tony! Toni! Toné! and Ralph Tresvant, the film blends music, humor, and HBCU energy into a nostalgic Homecoming-season favorite.