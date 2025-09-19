HomeBooks

7 Books That Showcase Black Wealth & Power During ‘The Gilded Age’

For fans of the HBO series, these books highlight themes of Black high society, affluence, and historical hidden figures.
7 Books That Showcase Black Wealth & Power During ‘The Gilded Age’
By Lynnette Nicholas ·
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

The Gilded Age television series has been a hit since its premiere on January 24, 2022. With its sophisticated costume and set designs, depictions of historical figures, and lavish portrayals of wealthy New Yorkers during the “Gilded Age,”  the series has captivated viewers worldwide. One of the most fascinating elements of the show is its portrayal of elite Blacks during the 19th century, the very nuanced storytelling, and the creative direction. However, Black audiences have long been craving more movies that tell hidden histories and showcase narratives that give a glimpse into different time periods, and depictions that shatter caricatures and stereotypes. 

Much like Shonda Rhimes’ Queen Charlotte, The Gilded Age has the much-needed audacity to give us characters that transcend the typical depictions of Black life onscreen today that are so readily forced upon the masses. As someone who grew up in the South with parents who were avid readers, I’m always amazed at how little this current generation knows about the lives of Black and brown people outside of the context of slavery. So, it’s not surprising that when people watch shows like Sanditon, Sense and Sensibility, Queen Charlotte, Bridgerton, Harlots, and the like, many are intrigued by seeing extremely evolved, well-read, and affluent Blacks. And, it’s very telling that there is still much more work to be done, and the characters such as Peggy Scott, Arthur Scott, Dorothy Scott, Dr. William Kirkland, Mrs. Elizabeth Kirkland, and Pastor Frederick Kirkland are indicative of the real lives of some Black people in the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The Season 3 finale of The Gilded Age had 5 million views, according to Variety, and the show has definitely left viewers desiring more. For those yearning to research and read more about the colorful historical figures in The Gilded Age, institutions like The Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture and the National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC) are great resources for digging deeper and discovering uncommon historical narratives and studying archives.

Below are a few of the best books for fans of The Gilded Age television series that showcase Black wealth and power during the Gilded Age, and beyond.

TOPICS: 