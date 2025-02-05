5 Must-Listen Podcasts For Black History Month And Beyond

01 I AM STORY

The fight for dignity in the workplace has long been a cornerstone of the Black freedom struggle, and the I AM STORY podcast from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) sheds light on one of the most pivotal labor actions in American history—the 1968 Memphis sanitation strike. Through gripping firsthand accounts and reflections from key figures like Martin Luther King III and Rev. James Lawson, this award-winning series transports listeners back to a moment when Black sanitation workers, fed up with poverty wages and unsafe conditions, took a stand for their rights. Their demand was simple but profound: “I AM A MAN.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recognized the strike’s significance, joining the workers in their fight before his assassination in Memphis, forever intertwining the labor and Civil Rights movements.

With this year’s Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor,” the “I AM STORY” podcast offers a necessary reminder of the power of collective action. “The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike was one of the most important labor actions of the Civil Rights era,” says AFSCME President Lee Saunders. “Dr. King knew this, which is why he went to Memphis to stand in solidarity with the strikers in their fight for dignity and respect on the job. Together, they changed the course of history and opened the nation’s eye to the power workers have in a union to fight for justice and equity.” By chronicling the past, the podcast also draws connections to today’s ongoing labor struggles, making it an essential listen for those looking to understand how history informs the present.

The lessons of the Memphis sanitation strike remain just as urgent today as workers across the country continue to fight for fair wages, protections and the right to unionize. “The struggle the strikers started continues today,” Saunders adds. “Our freedoms and dignity on the job are once again under attack by billionaires and anti-union extremists. Now more than ever, the legacy of the Memphis sanitation strike teaches us how we can fight back in the face of overwhelming odds and win.” Produced by AFSCME, the largest trade union of public employees in the U.S., this podcast isn’t just a retelling of history—it’s a call to action. For anyone looking to understand the deep roots of Black labor activism and how it still shapes our world, this podcast is a must-listen.

Check it out here.





