5 Must-Listen Podcasts For Black History Month And Beyond

Whether you want to explore cultural milestones, uncover little known stories, or gain a deeper understanding of the Black experience, these podcasts are worth a listen.
After two men were crushed in a garbage truck, more than 1,300 Memphis sanitation workers went on strike 50 years ago to protest abysmal wages and working conditions. They won the support of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. (Richard L. Copley)
Black History Month is here, and this year’s theme, “African Americans and Labor,” underscores just how deeply Black people have shaped this nation’s workforce. From the forced labor of enslaved Africans to the trailblazing entrepreneurs, activists and everyday workers who built industries, our contributions are undeniable. The Association for the Study of African American Life and History reminds us that work—in all its forms—has always been central to Black history and culture.

But even as we celebrate, we’re also fighting to keep our history from being erased. Just last month, ESSENCE reported on the U.S. Air Force quietly removing training videos honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs)—part of a broader rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs linked to one of Donald Trump’s executive orders. Public outcry forced the military to reverse course, but the fact that this happened at all speaks volumes.

At a time when Black history is being challenged, we must be intentional about preserving and sharing our stories. Understanding our past—our struggles, our triumphs, our resilience—helps us make sense of the present and shape the future.

That’s why we’re sharing five powerful podcasts that dive deep into Black history. These shows don’t just tell our stories—they celebrate them. Whether you want to explore cultural milestones, uncover little known stories, or gain a deeper understanding of the Black experience, these podcasts are worth a listen.

