5 Must-Listen Podcasts For Black History Month And Beyond

Black History Month is here, and this year’s theme, “African Americans and Labor,” underscores just how deeply Black people have shaped this nation’s workforce. From the forced labor of enslaved Africans to the trailblazing entrepreneurs, activists and everyday workers who built industries, our contributions are undeniable. The Association for the Study of African American Life and History reminds us that work—in all its forms—has always been central to Black history and culture.
But even as we celebrate, we’re also fighting to keep our history from being erased. Just last month, ESSENCE reported on the U.S. Air Force quietly removing training videos honoring the Tuskegee Airmen and Women Airforce Service Pilots (WASPs)—part of a broader rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs linked to one of Donald Trump’s executive orders. Public outcry forced the military to reverse course, but the fact that this happened at all speaks volumes.
At a time when Black history is being challenged, we must be intentional about preserving and sharing our stories. Understanding our past—our struggles, our triumphs, our resilience—helps us make sense of the present and shape the future.
That’s why we’re sharing five powerful podcasts that dive deep into Black history. These shows don’t just tell our stories—they celebrate them. Whether you want to explore cultural milestones, uncover little known stories, or gain a deeper understanding of the Black experience, these podcasts are worth a listen.
The fight for dignity in the workplace has long been a cornerstone of the Black freedom struggle, and the I AM STORY podcast from the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) sheds light on one of the most pivotal labor actions in American history—the 1968 Memphis sanitation strike. Through gripping firsthand accounts and reflections from key figures like Martin Luther King III and Rev. James Lawson, this award-winning series transports listeners back to a moment when Black sanitation workers, fed up with poverty wages and unsafe conditions, took a stand for their rights. Their demand was simple but profound: “I AM A MAN.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. recognized the strike’s significance, joining the workers in their fight before his assassination in Memphis, forever intertwining the labor and Civil Rights movements.
With this year’s Black History Month theme, “African Americans and Labor,” the “I AM STORY” podcast offers a necessary reminder of the power of collective action. “The 1968 Memphis Sanitation Strike was one of the most important labor actions of the Civil Rights era,” says AFSCME President Lee Saunders. “Dr. King knew this, which is why he went to Memphis to stand in solidarity with the strikers in their fight for dignity and respect on the job. Together, they changed the course of history and opened the nation’s eye to the power workers have in a union to fight for justice and equity.” By chronicling the past, the podcast also draws connections to today’s ongoing labor struggles, making it an essential listen for those looking to understand how history informs the present.
The lessons of the Memphis sanitation strike remain just as urgent today as workers across the country continue to fight for fair wages, protections and the right to unionize. “The struggle the strikers started continues today,” Saunders adds. “Our freedoms and dignity on the job are once again under attack by billionaires and anti-union extremists. Now more than ever, the legacy of the Memphis sanitation strike teaches us how we can fight back in the face of overwhelming odds and win.” Produced by AFSCME, the largest trade union of public employees in the U.S., this podcast isn’t just a retelling of history—it’s a call to action. For anyone looking to understand the deep roots of Black labor activism and how it still shapes our world, this podcast is a must-listen.
For over four decades, John L. Hanson Jr. has used his platform to amplify the voices that define Black excellence, resilience, and progress. Produced at NPR-affiliate KUT News, In Black America is a nationally syndicated podcast that explores the African American experience in all its dimensions. From civil rights icons and educators to artists and entrepreneurs, Hanson’s interviews capture the breadth and depth of Black achievement and struggle. His ability to connect history with contemporary issues makes this series essential listening, especially during Black History Month.
The historical significance of “In Black America” lies in its dedication to chronicling Black life through firsthand accounts. According to KUT News, Hanson has interviewed some of the most influential figures of the past and present, including Coretta Scott King, Arthur Ashe and Maulana Karenga. Each episode serves as an oral history, preserving the narratives of those who have shaped and continue to shape the Black experience. At a time when Black stories are often sidelined or erased, this podcast ensures that these voices remain heard and celebrated. Listen here.
The Black History Buff podcast offers a deep dive into the African Diaspora’s rich history. Created by King Kurus, a London-based father of two, the podcast was born from a personal experience with his son. When his three-year-old asked, “What does it mean to be Black?” Kurus realized the weight of his responsibility to teach his son about Black history. “If I don’t teach my son who he is, then the world is going to teach him who he is,” he explains. Rather than giving a lecture, Kurus chose to study Black history in his home, ensuring that his son saw how important it was to him. This commitment led to the creation of the podcast, where history comes alive in compelling and accessible stories.
The podcast highlights little known narratives, from African samurai to pistol-wielding poets, breaking beyond the typical stories found in textbooks. Kurus, who wears many hats as the narrator, researcher, and editor, brings a personal touch to each episode. His mission is simple: “We’ve expended enough energy trying to educate the world; now it’s time for us to educate and care for ourselves.” Through the podcast, Kurus empowers his listeners with knowledge that bridges the African Diaspora, offering a rich mix of history, culture, and inspiration. It’s a space to learn, reflect, and embrace the legacies of those who came before us.
Black History for White People is a powerful podcast that seeks to bridge the gap of understanding between white listeners and Black history, culture and lived experiences. Through candid conversations, the podcast highlights issues such as Black maternal health, neurodivergence in the Black community and the intersections of Black and Indigenous struggles. By bringing these topics to the forefront, the show emphasizes the need for white allies to actively engage in racial justice work. With over a million downloads, the podcast has created a vital space for education and self-reflection, challenging listeners to confront racial disparities and embrace the importance of love, empathy and solidarity.
The historical significance of “Black History for White People” lies in its unwavering commitment to educating listeners on the untold stories of Black communities and dismantling harmful stereotypes. Episodes like the one featuring Cessilye R. Smith, a maternal justice advocate, shine a light on the essential role of Black midwives in shaping the nation’s healthcare system, often without recognition. Additionally, the podcast explores the cultural significance of the hoodie, from its origins in Black resistance to its role in supporting neurodivergent individuals. Following the tragic death of Trayvon Martin, hoodies became a symbol of both Black youth solidarity and the need for self-soothing, especially in times of racial tension. The podcast highlights this crucial moment in history, reinforcing the resilience and creativity of the Black community. By addressing these critical issues, the podcast aims to be both a call to action and a resource for anyone seeking to foster greater understanding and contribute to a more equitable society.
In a world where mainstream narratives often exclude or misrepresent Black experiences, Black History Year serves as a resource for those seeking to understand the full scope of Black history. The podcast connects listeners to the thinkers, activists, and figures who are frequently left out of our history books. Whether you’re deep into the world of Black resistance or simply seeking a deeper understanding of your roots, this podcast ensures that we don’t forget the pivotal voices shaping our future.
The podcast’s exploration of crucial issues is vast and impactful. In its July 2024 episode, host Darren Wallace dives into the intersections of race, gender and sexuality with scholar Marlon B. Ross. As the author of “Sissy Insurgencies and Manning the Race,” Ross illuminates the nuanced narratives of Black masculinity and its resistance against societal expectations. This kind of thought-provoking conversation is exactly what Black History Year brings to the forefront: a challenge to mainstream norms and a celebration of resistance that has always been at the heart of Black history. Whether discussing gender roles or examining the politics of body image, this podcast brings complexity and clarity to topics often ignored or simplified elsewhere.
One of the standout features of “Black History Year” is its “2 Minute Black History” segment, where powerful historical stories are shared in concise, two-minute episodes. These short bursts of knowledge make it easy to digest important moments in Black history that often go untold. In one episode, listeners learn about the original Black mermaid, a powerful figure who has existed for thousands of years—long before Disney’s whitewashed version of the Little Mermaid. Another highlights Miami’s transformation into a Black Mecca, offering a secret escape from the oppressive forces of white supremacy. With these bite-sized yet impactful episodes, Black History Year provides accessible history that is both enriching and inspiring—making it a must-listen for anyone passionate about Black culture and history.
