4 Black-Led Films To Look Out For This Summer

Summer movies usually promise big action and entertainment—but some of the most compelling films this season are offering more. Blending genre with depth, these stories reflect a wider range of voices and fresh creative visions. With themes that span survival, legacy, and justice, they show how bold storytelling can still pack a punch.

This season’s standout titles feature powerhouse performances and creative direction from some of the most dynamic Black talent in Hollywood. Whether it’s Damson Idris holding his own on the racetrack, Mahershala Ali leading a high-stakes survival mission, Danielle Deadwyler anchoring a post-apocalyptic saga, or Denzel Washington navigating moral gray areas in a neo-noir reboot—these projects reflect a bold and expansive era of storytelling.

Here are the Black-led films to watch this summer.

‘F1’ (June 27) Damson Idris and Brad Pitt lead F1, a high-octane sports drama set in the fast-paced world of Formula One racing. The film follows veteran driver Sonny Hayes as he comes out of retirement to mentor a rising star, Joshua “Noah” Pearce, played by Idris. As the two compete for glory, their mentorship turns into rivalry on and off the track. With Idris sharing the spotlight, F1 blends adrenaline and character-driven storytelling with a fresh focus on a global sport’s newfound popularity.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ (July 2) Mahershala Ali joins the Jurassic legacy in Jurassic World Rebirth, a standalone sequel that reimagines the prehistoric saga with a new cast and fresh urgency. Ali stars as team leader Duncan Kincaid, guiding a covert expedition to a remote island filled with mutated dinosaur species. As nature reclaims dominance, the team must survive genetically altered predators and decide whether science can—or should—save humanity. Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film adds depth and power to the franchise with Ali’s commanding presence.

‘40 Acres’ (July 4) Danielle Deadwyler takes center stage in 40 Acres, a gripping post-apocalyptic thriller directed by R.T. Thorne. The film follows Hailey Freeman, a matriarch leading the descendants of African American farmers who escaped the U.S. after the Civil War and settled in rural Canada. Two centuries later, their community faces new threats in a dystopian world, testing survival, legacy, and resistance. With Deadwyler’s powerful performance, 40 Acres is a haunting reflection on Black resilience across generations.