22 Of Nia Long’s Most Iconic Beauty Looks

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Since her first break, Boyz In The Hood at the age of 20, Nia Long has represented the stories of Black women. Think: cult classics like Love Jones to comedies like Big Momma’s House. And, of course, once can’t fail to mention romantic dramas such as The Best Man and Soul Food. By the time she turned 30, she continued to grace the screen in culturally historic roles such as “Debbie” in Friday and “Lisa” in The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air. However, her talent as an award-winning actress doesn’t act alone; we can all agree, she’s one of the most beautiful women to have ever graced our screens.

On screen and throughout the start of her career, Long could be recognized by her short haircut and pin-thin eyebrows. For example, at the VH1 Fashion Awards in ‘98, the actress’ hair was styled into a black pixie cut– a look she has worn at the premieres of some of her most famous films, like In Too Deep. However, her inspirational hair looks aren’t only defined by the cropped look. Rewind to The Nutty Professor premiere in ‘96, Long made an appearance in a bob with flipped ends, and alternated between both looks well into the ‘00s. Her hair continued to take on timeless looks: from her curly side ponytail at the NAACP Image Awards in 2007 to ombré highlights at The Best Man Holiday premiere in 2013.

Although she’s changed her signature hairstyle over the years, the makeup she pairs with each look– white-toned eyeshadow and a brown lip color– has been a go-to complementing each look. Always subtle and natural, her makeup perfectly enhances her natural beauty. For one, her nude matte lip and minimal eye makeup at the Critics Choice Celebration Of Black Cinema– was a nod to ‘90s beauty.

Below, celebrate the actress’s 55th birthday with some of her most iconic beauty moments.

Nia Long at the “In Too Deep” premiere in 1999 8/23/99 New York, NY. Nia Long at the premiere of her new movie, “In Too Deep.” Photo by Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Online USA, Inc.

Nia Long poses with her trophy after the award for outstanding actress PASADENA, : Nia Long poses with her trophy after the award for outstanding actress in a motion picture for “The Best Man” at the 31st NAACP Image Awards 12 February, 2000 in Pasadena, Ca. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO Jim RUYMEN/jr (Photo credit should read JIM RUYMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s 21st Anniversary Awards Dinner Gala NEW YORK – OCTOBER 27: Actress Nia Long attends the Thurgood Marshall College Fund’s 21st anniversary awards dinner gala at the Sheraton New York Hotel & Towers on October 27, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

The Best Man Premiere Nia Long during The Best Man Premiere at Cineplex Odeon Century Plaza Cinema in Century City, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals Nia Long during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals at Pauley Pavilion in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)

1998 VH1 Fashion Awards Nia Long during 1998 VH1 Fashion Awards at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Premiere of “In Too Deep” Nia Long during Premiere of “In Too Deep” at Chelsea West Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Tom Ford of Gucci Hosts Fashion Benefit for APLA – June 5, 1997 Nia Long during Tom Ford of Gucci Hosts Fashion Benefit for APLA – June 5, 1997 at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

“Beloved” New York Premiere Nia Long during “Beloved” New York Premiere at Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Premiere of “The Nutty Professor” – June 26, 1996 Nia Long during Premiere of “The Nutty Professor” – June 26, 1996 at Universal City in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

1997 APLA Tom Ford Nia Long during 1997 APLA Tom Ford in Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

Ron Galella Archive – File Photos 2009 Rapper Heavy D and actress Nia Long attend Eddie Murphy-Nicole Mitchell Wedding Ceremony on March 18, 1993 at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Big Momma’s House Premiere Nia Long during Big Momma’s House Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Premonition Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals Nia Long during “Premonition” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals Nia Long during Nickelodeon’s 20th Annual Kids’ Choice Awards – Arrivals at Pauley Pavilion – UCLA in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards – Arrivals HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 27: Nia Long arrives at the Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 11th Annual Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center on October 27, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Nia Long Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Actress Nia Long appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Nia Long Appears At The Vibe Magazine Fashion Show NEW YORK, NEW YORK–AUGUST 28: Actress Nia Long appears at the Vibe Magazine Fashion Show on August 28, 1996 in New York City. (Photo by Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

EBONY Power 100 – Arrivals LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Nia Long attends EBONY Power 100 at Milk Studios Los Angeles on October 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for EBONY MEDIA GROUP)

Fotografiska & Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of ‘Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ In Collaboration With Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards And Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 25: Nia Long attends Fotografiska & Mass Appeal Celebrate Opening Of ‘Hip Hop: Conscious, Unconscious’ In Collaboration with Chase Marriott Bonvoy Credit Cards and Sony Music Entertainment’s Certified at Fotografiska New York on January 25, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Fotografiska New York)

New York City Ballet 2025 Spring Gala NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 12: Nia Long attends the Skims New York store opening party in Midtown on December 12, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images)