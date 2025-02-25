These Are The Bold, Black Leaders On ESSENCE’s 2025 ‘Black Futures Now’ List

ESSENCE celebrates the changemakers shaping a bold, Black future today during Black History Month. With our second annual “Black Futures Now” list, we’re honoring a select group of leaders who are fearlessly pushing the boundaries of racial, economic, and social justice. These visionaries aren’t waiting for the future—they’re building it now, challenging the status quo with progressive and radical ideas to create a world where Black liberation thrives.

In a time of rising censorship, attacks on Black voices, and efforts to erase our history, these leaders are creating solutions, building power and driving change. They are unapologetically leading the charge for justice, equity and empowerment through activism, academia, politics and culture.

Meet our ten honorees below, then explore the 2025 microsite to learn more about their impactful work and the actionable steps they believe can drive racial justice and human rights forward. Stay tuned for roundtable discussions on ESSENCE.com, where they’ll explore how Black leadership and cultural influence are shaping the future and serving as catalysts for change.

01 01 Dr. Topeka K. Sam, Founder of The Ladies of Hope Ministries, Inc. (Activism)

02 02 Alencia Johnson, Political Advisor and Cultural Commentator (Media, Social Impact)

03 03 Dr. Brandon Frame/ Founder, The Black Man Can (Academia)

04 04 Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett, Democrat-Texas, District 30 (Elected Official)

05 05 Jotaka Eaddy/ Founder, Win With Black Women and Full Circle Strategies (Social Impact)

06 06 Justice Faith Co-Founder, Révolutionnaire (Activism)

07 07 Nia Faith Co-Founder, Révolutionnaire (Activism) xr:d:DAF9iQMGdmY:11,j:7038419821113470255,t:24022217

08 08 Monica Simpson, Executive Director of Sister Song, (Activism)

09 09 Tevon Blair/Co-founder, Xceleader (Civic Engagement & Academia) Meet our ten honorees below, then explore the 2025 microsite to learn more about their impactful work and the actionable steps they believe can drive racial justice and human rights forward. Stay tuned for in-depth roundtable discussions on ESSENCE.com, where they’ll explore how Black leadership and cultural influence are shaping the future and serving as catalysts for change.