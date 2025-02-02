The Best Beauty Looks From The 2025 15 Percent Pledge Gala

Getty Images

As always, the 2025 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala was a powerful celebration of Black excellence and the undeniable impact of POC beauty brands across the nation. Not only that, there were equally inspiring beauty moments that channeled the essence of Black Girl Magic and Black Boy Joy.

Kelly Rowland, for one, proved she was always destined to “bump like this,” rocking a chic short bob styled with a scarf. Ms. Tina Knowles flaunted her signature smooth curls and bold red lipstick. Teyana Taylor stole the show with her edgy short hair adorned with gold accents. She complemented the look with brown smoky eyes and long, fluttery lashes. Alongside the A Thousand and One actress, Leilani Green kept it simple yet stunning with glossy lips and long lashes.

Fashion stylist Law Roach gave us diva energy on the red carpet, letting his brushed-out long hair do the talking. Supermodel Precious Lee didn’t just serve face—she shut it down with a flawless beat that had us gagging. She rocked a dramatic winged eyeliner and rich brown lips, effortlessly blending elegance with edge. Keke Palmer was having One of Them Days—showcasing her gorgeous reddish-auburn hair with subtle highlights. Meanwhile, Lori Harvey proved she was the prize of the night, pairing her sleek side-parted hair with sultry dark red lips. As for Janelle James? She did it again with a pixie haircut.

Below, see our favorite beauty looks from this year’s 15% pledge.

01 01 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala – Arrivals Karrueche Tran at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

02 02 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Janelle James attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

03 03 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Law Roach attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

04 04 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala – Arrivals Tai Beauchamp at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

05 05 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Megan Holston-Alexander attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

06 06 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala – Arrivals Aurora James at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

07 07 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala – Arrivals June Ambrose at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by River Callaway/Variety via Getty Images)

08 08 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Nia Sioux attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

09 09 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Teyana Taylor attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

10 10 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Kelly Rowland attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

11 11 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Leilani Green attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

12 12 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Yvonne Orji attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

13 13 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Lori Harvey attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

14 14 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Keke Palmer attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

15 15 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Precious Lee attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

16 16 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala – Inside Ciara at the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

17 17 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Emma Grede attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)

18 18 Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 1: Tina Knowles attends the Fourth Annual Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala held at Paramount Pictures Studios on February 1, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)