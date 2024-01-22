HomeEntertainment

2024 Entertainment Preview: 11 Albums To Look Out For

From the release of Usher’s ‘Coming Home’ to Cardi B’s follow-up to her Grammy Award-winning debut, here are the projects that you need to hear this year.
By Okla Jones ·

Although we are still in the new year, there have been some amazing releases that have hit shelves thus far. Artists such as 21 Savage, Kid Cudi and Nicki Minaj have dropped albums, and there are many more in the coming months that the world is waiting to listen to.

One of the most anticipated projects of 2024 is Usher’s upcoming Coming Home, which is set to debut on February 11 to coincide with his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance. Cardi B, whose first release earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, confirmed during a recent appearance on Ebro in the Morning that she would unveil her follow-up later this year. SZA has been teasing Lana on social media as well, 

Some of the albums on this list have release dates, while others are to be determined. Either way, these artists are gearing up to have an amazing year, so get ready for the great music that hopefully will withstand the test of time. 

Here is our list of the major album releases coming in 2024.

