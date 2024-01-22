2024 Entertainment Preview: 11 Albums To Look Out For

Although we are still in the new year, there have been some amazing releases that have hit shelves thus far. Artists such as 21 Savage, Kid Cudi and Nicki Minaj have dropped albums, and there are many more in the coming months that the world is waiting to listen to.

One of the most anticipated projects of 2024 is Usher’s upcoming Coming Home, which is set to debut on February 11 to coincide with his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance. Cardi B, whose first release earned her a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album, confirmed during a recent appearance on Ebro in the Morning that she would unveil her follow-up later this year. SZA has been teasing Lana on social media as well,

Some of the albums on this list have release dates, while others are to be determined. Either way, these artists are gearing up to have an amazing year, so get ready for the great music that hopefully will withstand the test of time.

Here is our list of the major album releases coming in 2024.

Usher, ‘Coming Home’ – (2/11) Fresh off of the success of his Las Vegas residency, Usher will release his ninth studio album Coming Home, on the same day as his Super Bowl LVIII Halftime performance. The Grammy-winning singer is also set to embark on a world tour later this year.

Benny the Butcher, ‘Everybody Can’t Go’ – (1/26) On January 26, the Griselda rapper Benny the Butcher will release his first album as a Def Jam artist. Titled Everybody Can’t Go, it includes guest appearances from Lil Wayne and Stove God Cooks and features production from The Alchemist and Hit-Boy.

SZA, ‘Lana’ – TBA Lana is the upcoming reissue of the second studio album SOS by American singer SZA. It is scheduled to be released sometime in 2024. The Grammy Award-winning singer had been teasing the project on social media, further heightening the album’s anticipation.

Lenny Kravitz, ‘Electric Blue Light’ – (3/1) Kravitz’s twelfth studio album Blue Electric Light, is his first release since 2018’s Raise Vibration. It is set to drop in March, and features the lead single “TK421.”

Cardi B – TBA The Bronx rapper hit the ground running in 2018 with her debut studio album, Invasion of Privacy, earning her a Grammy award for Best Rap album. After taking some time off to focus on motherhood, Cardi B plans to release her first album in five years, with a title that has yet to be announced.

Miguel, ‘Viscera’ – TBA It has been over six years since the release of Miguel’s last album, War & Leisure. Since then, the talented singer has maintained a strong presence in the music industry, but hasn’t released his own full-length album. This year, he’s set to drop Viscera.

Tyla, Self-Titled – (3/1) Last year, Tyla had massive success with the release of her viral hit, “Water.” After releasing her debut EP, along with earning a Grammy nomination, the momentum for her self-titled debut is at an all-time high.

Chance The Rapper, ‘Star Line Gallery’ – TBA Last month, Chance The Rapper revealed that his long-awaited sophomore album, Star Line Gallery, has a release date. This will be the Chicago native’s first studio project since 2019’s The Big Day.

Flo Milli, ‘Fine Ho, Stay’ – TBA Last October, Flo Milli announced her upcoming third studio album, Fine Ho, Stay. The album follows her debut mixtape, Ho, Why Is You Here? and her debut album, You Still Here, Ho?.

Tems – TBA Nigerian singer Tems has yet to release a solo album, but she’s gearing up for a drop in 2024. After appearing on songs such as “Essence” and “Wait For U,” many people are waiting for a full-length drop from the award-winning musician.