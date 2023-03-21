Home · Entertainment

ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 15 Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait For You To Read This Spring

Whether it’s a novel, short story, memoir or biography, here are some of the best books being published during the 2nd quarter of 2023.
ESSENCE Entertainment Preview: 15 Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait For You To Read This Spring
By Okla Jones ·

For many, spring is the season to get outdoors and enjoy the weather much more favorable than in previous months. However, just because you’re out of the house, doesn’t mean you still can’t relax in the company of a good book. 

There are plenty of good novels, biographies, and essays to look forward to this year. From Monique Rainford’s book on pregnancy and maternal health in the Black community, to Clint Smith’s work about life and parenthood, the 2nd quarter of 2023 will definitely grab the attention of millions of readers around the world. This spring is not only bringing great temperatures, but also some amazing books to consume at your leisure.

Books such as Bill Bellamy’s Top Billin’: Stories of Laughter, Lessons, and Triumph, and Kwame Alexander’s Why Fathers Cry at Night: A Memoir in Love Poems, Recipes, Letters, and Remembrances gives people a glimpse into the lives of some of the world’s most creative minds, and novels like Symphony of Secrets, Burning Season, and The Late Americans will take you to a place far from reality, while staying close to the realm of possibility.

However you decide to spend the next few months, there will always be something good to read along the way.

Here are some of the works from Black authors that we can’t wait for you to read this spring.

TOPICS: 