Answering The Call: 15 Black Women Leading The Fight For Voting Rights Protection

The Global Black Economic Forum and Election Protection are highlighting changemakers working to safeguard democracy nationwide through the "Ojo Asé: Black Women Answering the Call" campaign.
WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES – 2021/08/03: The Poor People’s Campaign rallied and marched in Washington DC, where faith leaders, low-wage workers, and poor people from around the country protested for the US Senate to end the filibuster, protect voting rights, and raise the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour. Hundreds were arrested in a non-violent act of civil disobedience outside the Hart Senate building. (Photo by Michael Nigro/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
By Alphonso David and Kimiya Factory ·

In a time when democracy and its core tenants, including voting rights, are under direct threat, it’s more important than ever to recognize the Black women on the frontlines, fighting every day to protect our fundamental freedoms. Last year, the Global Black Economic Forum and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law launched Ojo Asé: Black Women Answering the Call, a national voting rights campaign dedicated to ensuring that Black women leading this charge at a grassroots, local level receive the recognition they deserve. Meet 15 Freedom Fighters nominated by their communities, whose remarkable contributions and tireless efforts are fighting for the future of our democracy.

Alphonso David is a civil rights attorney and the President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum.

Kimiya Factory is a Senior National Coordinator of Election Protection, and is directing the efforts of the National VRP Campaign, Ojo Asé: Black Women Answering the Call

