Answering The Call: 15 Black Women Leading The Fight For Voting Rights Protection

In a time when democracy and its core tenants, including voting rights, are under direct threat, it’s more important than ever to recognize the Black women on the frontlines, fighting every day to protect our fundamental freedoms. Last year, the Global Black Economic Forum and the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law launched Ojo Asé: Black Women Answering the Call, a national voting rights campaign dedicated to ensuring that Black women leading this charge at a grassroots, local level receive the recognition they deserve. Meet 15 Freedom Fighters nominated by their communities, whose remarkable contributions and tireless efforts are fighting for the future of our democracy.
“Being an Election Judge means making sure that my community is welcomed in the voting place. We are obligated to give voters support by opening the polling location ahead of time, validating poll workers, enforcing the 100 ft. perimeter, and providing voters with accommodations for them to be able to successfully cast their ballot.”
“Democracy work is deeply personal to me—it’s ingrained in who I am. Coming from a legacy of struggle and perseverance, I feel the responsibility as a Black woman, mother, grandmother, and wife to protect the futures of my loved ones. This work isn’t just a choice; it’s a necessity. It’s about ensuring a better, more just future for my family and our entire community.”
“Democracy does not stand alone. There must be a concerted effort to have participation from diverse backgrounds at all levels of government and in the election process to ensure that rights that we are fighting for are utilized and the fight of our ancestors was not in vain.”
“America can help Black women answer the call for this democracy by recognizing what we bring to the table.”
“Preserving our democracy means having a legal framework that guarantees voter rights, combats discrimination, and amplifies Black women’s voices in the political process through fair representation and policy advocacy.”
“Answering the Call” for our democracy means standing up to protect and strengthen the rights, freedoms, and participation of every individual, especially those marginalized or vulnerable.”
“Election Protection is about empowering Black voters to know the strength of their voice and the lasting impact their vote has on our collective future. Answering this call is a profound act of service and solidarity for our democracy.”
“The intersection between myself and Election Protection volunteers is that we are the two-pronged strategy of democracy. My role is to gather, inform, and mobilize voters to the polls, but as an election protector, the final act would be to ensure that once voters’ ballots are cast, their votes are not made in vain.”
“My role as a civil rights attorney is to stand in the gap for voters – whether through litigation or other forms of advocacy – such that people are able to safely cast their ballot, and have it count.”
“It is important to advocate for my community because the fight for justice, equality, and empowerment is deeply personal and interconnected with our collective progress. “
“My ancestors were once considered 3/5ths of a person to prevent African-Americans from casting a vote – protecting elections for me is about securing the vote for all, for generations to come.”
—
Alphonso David is a civil rights attorney and the President and CEO of the Global Black Economic Forum.
Kimiya Factory is a Senior National Coordinator of Election Protection, and is directing the efforts of the National VRP Campaign, Ojo Asé: Black Women Answering the Call