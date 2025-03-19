Answering The Call: 15 Black Women Leading The Fight For Voting Rights Protection

03 Sonya Baskerville-Hotline Volunteer with the Lawyers’ Committee’s Election Protection (Washington, DC)

“I believe we always will need services like the Election Protection hotline. What I hope our county aspires to, though, is a world where the ability to cast a vote is not limited, restricted, thwarted, impeded, poll taxed, or intentionally legislated to preclude an eligible person from voting – Voting should be a right.”