13 Times Allen Iverson Gave Us Braid Inspiration

On the basketball star’s 50th birthday, ESSENCE takes a look back at all the stellar braid moments that started trends on the court.
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
By India Espy-Jones ·

In 2001, Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Allen Iverson sat courtside while his mother braided his hair during his game against the LA Lakers. While men like Dennis Rodman broke barriers with beauty in sports, a then 26 year old Iverson became the first in NBA history to have a braid appointment mid-game (and won Most Valuable Player that same year). A reminder of just how important hair is in the Black community—and how beauty often teams up with our success.

Since being the first overall draft pick in 1996, the shooting guard had been identified by his braids early into his career with the 76ers. Nicknamed “The Answer,” Iverson’s braids were just that. After not being able to find a barber in Philly, growing his hair out as a Rookie turned cornrows into his signature, starting with a black headband and straightbacks during the 1997 NBA All-Star Weekend. A year later, he played the Charlotte Hornets in eight braids parted with river-like swerves, then in 1999, he played them again but this time, in squared zig zags.

Even after his loss to the Indiana Pacers in May 2000, Iverson’s sweaty, towel-covered braids represented the drive and emotion held not just in his game, but in his style. To the point, his braids braided into larger braids, like at his 2005 game against the Detroit Pistons, were known by his fans as simply “Allen Iverson braids.”

He turned courtside into a moment for beauty, wearing four jumbo cornrows while he clipped his nails at his 2006 game against the Chicago Bulls, while his time as a Denver Nugget was marked by styles like basketweave braids, which were a visual example of how interwoven beauty really is in the Black community.

Now, on Iverson’s 50th birthday, ESSENCE takes a look back at all the beauty moments that defined his braid legacy.

