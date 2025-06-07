13 Times Allen Iverson Gave Us Braid Inspiration

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

In 2001, Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Allen Iverson sat courtside while his mother braided his hair during his game against the LA Lakers. While men like Dennis Rodman broke barriers with beauty in sports, a then 26 year old Iverson became the first in NBA history to have a braid appointment mid-game (and won Most Valuable Player that same year). A reminder of just how important hair is in the Black community—and how beauty often teams up with our success.

Since being the first overall draft pick in 1996, the shooting guard had been identified by his braids early into his career with the 76ers. Nicknamed “The Answer,” Iverson’s braids were just that. After not being able to find a barber in Philly, growing his hair out as a Rookie turned cornrows into his signature, starting with a black headband and straightbacks during the 1997 NBA All-Star Weekend. A year later, he played the Charlotte Hornets in eight braids parted with river-like swerves, then in 1999, he played them again but this time, in squared zig zags.

Article continues after video.

Even after his loss to the Indiana Pacers in May 2000, Iverson’s sweaty, towel-covered braids represented the drive and emotion held not just in his game, but in his style. To the point, his braids braided into larger braids, like at his 2005 game against the Detroit Pistons, were known by his fans as simply “Allen Iverson braids.”

He turned courtside into a moment for beauty, wearing four jumbo cornrows while he clipped his nails at his 2006 game against the Chicago Bulls, while his time as a Denver Nugget was marked by styles like basketweave braids, which were a visual example of how interwoven beauty really is in the Black community.

Now, on Iverson’s 50th birthday, ESSENCE takes a look back at all the beauty moments that defined his braid legacy.

01 01 WASHINGTON – NOVEMBER 3: Guard Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers sucks on a lollipop during the NBA game against the Washington Wizards at MCI Center in Washington, D.C. on November 3, 2001. The Wizards won 90-76. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

02 02 ATHENS – AUGUST 27: Allen Iverson #4 of United States looks on from the bench in the first half of the men’s basketball semifinal game against Argentina on August 27, 2004 during the Athens 2004 Summer Olympic Games at the Indoor Hall of the Olympic Sports Complex in Athens, Greece. Argentina went on to win 89-81. (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

03 03 AUBURN HILLS, UNITED STATES: Philadelphia 76ers Allen Iverson enjoys a soda and some potato chips as he watches the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at the Palace of Auburn Hills, Michigan, 04 April 2001. Iverson did not play because he is suffering from a tailbone contusion. AFP PHOTO Jeff KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

04 04 CLEVELAND, OH – FEBRUARY 8: Allen Iverson, (L) of the Philadelphia 76ers, shoots over Matt Maloney, (R) of the Houston Rockets, 08 February during the second half of the NBA All-Star Rookie game at Gund Arena in Cleveland, OH. Iverson was named Most Valuable Player of the game with 19 points and nine assists, leading the East All-Stars to a 96-91 victory. (Photo credit should read KIMBERLY BARTH/AFP via Getty Images)

05 05 SAN ANTONIO, TX – DECEMBER 1: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers watches the game against the San Antonio Spurs on December 1, 2004 at the SBC Center in San Antonio, Texas. The Spurs won 105-72. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.(Photo by: Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

06 06 PHILADELPHIA – MAY 1: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers leans on the scorers table in the final seconds of their loss to the Detroit Pistons in overtime of game four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals of the 2005 NBA Playoffs at the Wachovia Center on May 1, 2005 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Pistons won 97-92 in overtime. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

07 07 CHICAGO – FEBRUARY 16: Allen Iverson #3 of the Philadelphia 76ers clips his fingernails while sitting on the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the Chicago Bulls on February 16, 2006 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The Bulls defeated the Sixers 117-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agreees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

08 08 UNITED STATES – APRIL 22: Basketball: NBA Playoffs, Closeup of Denver Nuggets Allen Iverson (3) wearing patch on sleeve commemorating memory of Virginia Tech massacre victims before Game 1vs San Antonio Spurs, San Antonio, TX 4/22/2007 (Photo by Bob Rosato/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (SetNumber: X77913 TK1)

09 09 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 14: Allen Iverson #1 of the Detroit Pistons stands for the national anthem before the game with the Los Angeles Lakers on November 14, 2008 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Pistons won 106-95. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

10 10 LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 06: Allen Iverson #3 of the Memphis Grizzlies on the court against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 6, 2009 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 114-98. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

11 11 PHILADELPHIA, PA – APRIL 8: Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on April 8, 1998 at CoreStates Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)

12 12 CHARLOTTE, NC – FEBRUARY 5: Allen Iverson of the Philadelphia 76ers during the game against the Charlotte Hornets on February 5, 1999 at Charlotte Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sporting News via Getty Images via Getty Images)