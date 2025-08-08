13 Of Meagan Good’s Most Iconic Beauty Moments

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Meagan Good, you’ve been good to us for so long. With over three decades as an actress, our eyes have been on you since day one. After gaining acclaim from her leading role in Eve’s Bayou, we’ve seen her in a series of Black classics like Stomp The Yard, Roll Bounce, and now as “Camille” in Prime Video’s Harlem. But we can’t forget her impact in beauty––she guest starred in Chris Rock’s 2009 documentary Good Hair––which has been an inspiration to us throughout the years.

At the “D.E.B.S.” Los Angeles Premiere in 2005, she reminded us how she basically invented pin-thin eyebrows and skin-first makeup (all thanks to facials and sunscreen.) However, her iconic transformation from over-plucked brows to an eventual hair transplant isn’t the only experimentation she’s known for. From her long straight hair throughout the 2000s to her now signature Halle Berry-esque pixie cut in the 2010s, she let us in on her secret to beauty: doing what looks good on you.

From her blonde hair moment (which is now summer’s favorite color) at the 2019 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood to the trending Boho braids at last year’s “A La Carte” season two wrap party, hairstyles like these led her to create a line of hair wraps, Good Girl Wraps, to maintain her looks. Plus, we can gush over the goddess locs she wears as “Camille” in Harlem, making protective styles as her long-term signature.

In celebration of her 44rd birthday, take a look back at her best beauty looks of all time.

01 01 SANTA MONICA, CA – NOVEMBER 20: Meagan Good attends Third Annual Soul Train Christmas Starfest Party on November 20, 2000 at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

02 02 LOS ANGELES – OCTOBER 31: Meagan Good poses at the Halloween Mansion Party hosted by Haylie Duff on October 31, 2005 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

03 03 NEW YORK – APRIL 07: Actor Meagan Good attends the Canal Room April 07, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)

04 04 BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 04: Meagan Good arrives to the White Party to benefit Malaria No More held at a private residence on July 4, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic)

05 05 NEW YORK – DECEMBER 03: Actress Meagan Good attends Rihanna’s “Rated R” album release party at M2 Ultra Lounge on December 3, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/FilmMagic)

06 06 Meagan Good during ELLEGIRL’s 1st Annual Hollywood Prom – Inside at Hollywood Athletic Club in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by J. Vespa/WireImage)

07 07 Meagan Good during “Sky High” Los Angeles Premiere – Arrivals at El Capitan in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

08 08 Meagan Good during Teen People Celebrates 2nd Annual Young Hollywood Issue Sponsored by EA Games and Baby Phat – Arrivals at Cabana Club in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by SGranitz/WireImage)

09 09 Meagan Good backstage *Exclusive Coverage* during Meagan Good Guest Hosts Current TV to Promote Her Upcoming Projects “Waste Deep” and “Miles From Home” – February 13, 2006 at Chemosphere Studio in Hollywood, California, United States. ***Exclusive*** (Photo by M. Caulfield/WireImage)

10 10 Meagan Good during “American Wedding” Premiere in Universal City, California, United States. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/WireImage)

11 11 Meagan Good during 4th Annual BET Awards – Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, United States. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

12 12 HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 14: Meagan Good attends the 2018 Daytime Hollywood Beauty Awards at Avalon on September 14, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)