Thirstiest Reads: 12 Romance Books To Heat Up Your Summer

Whether you’re a longtime romance lover or just looking for a feel-good story, these Black-authored novels are filled with passion, laughter, and joy.
By Lynnette Nicholas ·
Summer is hot, and what better way to quench one’s thirst than to grab a cool drink, a grown and sexy read, and book that cozy beach stay. In addition to February, due to Valentine’s Day, romance novels see an increase in sales during June, July, and August. Generally, during the summer months, the pace of life tends to slow down, even if just for a short while. And what stillness brings is the space to examine the voids that may need filling, and clarity about desires and hopes that need fulfillment. It’s not a coincidence that readers love to take books to the beach, a quiet park, a cozy coffee house, and even a corner of a bustling room. Books and summer go together, and adding more romance titles to your reading roster just makes sense!

At a recent Dreamy Summer Reads literary and beach event promoting hydration for summer with Liquid I.V.’s Dreamy Reads at Club Quench in Montauk, NY, ESSENCE had the opportunity to speak with romance writer Jasmine Guillory, author of books like Drunk on Love, Flirting Lessons, While We Were Dating, The Wedding Party, among others about the romance genre, the makings of New York Times bestsellers, the importance of crafting characters that look like people in real life, and shared some of the Black Romance authors who inspire her currently. Guillory was in attendance to read an exclusive excerpt for Liquid I.V.’s Orange Vanilla Dream flavor that she created, entitled Dream Sequence. Guillory has had several romance books become bestsellers, and she believes, and I concur, that there’s an innate ability that stories about love and romance have that helps to propel humanity forward. 

“I found that growing up Black in America and having always been a huge reader, there were so many of the stories that I read about other Black people that weren’t stories of joy, and of love,” Guillory said. “As I started writing, I realized that those were the stories that I wanted to tell. I didn’t start writing until I was a little later in life. And, I think partly, because I felt like the only stories that anyone wanted from Black people were about struggle, pain, and hardship. And, those weren’t the stories that I wanted to tell. And, when I realized that maybe other people out there want Black stories about love, I started writing them.”

“It’s not that there weren’t Black people and Black women writing stories like this before,” Guillory further shared. “It’s that publishing didn’t really fully recognize it, and didn’t understand that we wanted those stories. In the past few years, publishing has opened its eyes to that to a certain extent. I think that the more we write stories that showcase beautiful Black people and love, the more we encourage other people. And, with that, we are going to have more great books.”

This romance-centric book listicle highlights Black women authors while showcasing Black contemporary romance books with Black and brown lead protagonists/characters of color as the main love interests. The themes in the books center on love, sex, romance, fun, and joyful living. And, the titles have been chosen to appeal to lovers of the romance genre who are Gen Z, older millennials, 40-somethings and mature readers as well. The list includes romance book series, one-offs, urban lit, and contemporary romance, because reading books filled with beautiful people making connections, or falling in love, never gets old.

