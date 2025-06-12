HomeNews

10 Graduation Moments That Inspired Us All This Year

From viral triumphs to historic milestones, these graduates and speakers showed us the true power of resilience, community and Black excellence.
10 Graduation Moments That Inspired Us All This Year
Photo Courtesy: Georgia State University
By Melissa Noel ·

Graduation season always brings joy, but in 2025, the ceremonies felt especially powerful. From the classrooms of HBCUs to the drive-thrus of fast-food chains, stories of perseverance, purpose and pride swept across the nation. These 1o unforgettable moments remind us that caps and gowns are more than just tradition—they’re symbols of dreams fulfilled and generations changed.

TOPICS: 