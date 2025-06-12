10 Graduation Moments That Inspired Us All This Year

04 Maryland Governor Wes Moore Urges Lincoln University Grads To ‘Understand The Assignment’

Maryland Governor Wes Moore—who made history as the state’s first Black governor and just the third Black person ever elected governor of any U.S. state—got personal during his commencement address, connecting his own story to a deeper call to action.“Live in such a way… that when you hand off this country to the next generation… your descendants will say back… ‘They understood the assignment.’ That is the most patriotic thing that you can do,” he told graduates.

He didn’t shy away from the realities they’re stepping into either. Speaking about today’s divided America, Moore said: “I’m asking them to lean in, and I’m asking them to truly be patriots… not in this faux definition of the word. A patriot is someone who understands this country’s history but doesn’t use that as an excuse to lean out, but they use it as a motivation to lean in.”