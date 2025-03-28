10 Black Podcasts You Need To Hear This Spring

In a world that’s constantly shifting—politically, socially, and emotionally—podcasts have become more than just background noise. They’re sacred spaces for truth-telling, laughter, learning, and unfiltered connection. And this spring, a powerful crop of Black-hosted shows is doing just that: helping us reimagine what community and culture look like in real time.

Whether it’s Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson offering sibling wisdom on everything from heartbreak to home ownership, or Lena Waithe preserving the legacy of women for generations to come, these hosts aren’t just starting conversations—they’re carving out blueprints. These shows tackle joy, identity, politics, power, and purpose with a mix of candor and care that feels both urgent and timeless.

In a media landscape still catching up to Black brilliance, these 10 podcasts prove we’ve always been ahead of the curve. So if you’re looking to laugh, grow, reflect, or simply feel seen—these are the voices you’ll want to hear this season.

IMO with Michelle Obama and Craig Robinson Michelle Obama and her brother Craig Robinson bring humor, honesty, and heart to life’s toughest questions. Each episode dives into listener-submitted dilemmas—from dating drama to financial planning—with relatable advice and candid stories. Joined by special guests, the duo offers a comforting reminder that even public figures are figuring it out, too. It’s the First Lady like you’ve never heard her before.

The Optimist Project with Yara Shahidi Yara Shahidi leads uplifting conversations with changemakers who embody resilience, joy, and forward-thinking energy. Each episode explores how optimism isn’t just a mindset—it’s a practice. Whether navigating love, work, or identity, guests share the tools that keep them grounded and hopeful. It’s feel-good listening with depth.

Higher Learning with Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay Van Lathan and Rachel Lindsay keep it real as they break down politics, pop culture, and the biggest stories shaping Black America. Twice a week, they dive deep into complex topics with clarity, perspective, and the occasional healthy debate. Insightful and unafraid, this podcast doesn’t just talk—it challenges.

Hosted by married couple Charles Beloved and Shireen Kuykendoll, this podcast offers a real look at what it takes to balance love, family, and entrepreneurship. Each week, they open up about the highs and lows of partnership and personal growth. With humor and honesty, they show that building a life together is equal parts chaos and blessing.

C-Suite Ballers Hosted by ESPN’s Chiney Ogwumike, C-Suite Ballers highlights the powerhouse women making moves in sports—from the court to the boardroom. Featuring live interviews with athletes, executives, and innovators, this series celebrates the brilliance and business savvy of women changing the game. Presented by Uninterrupted and SheaMoisture, it’s part playbook, part masterclass.

The Latest With Loren LoRosa Pop culture never sleeps—and neither does The Latest with Loren LoRosa. The rising media star breaks down trending headlines, viral moments, and celebrity news with insight, humor, and a fresh voice. Tune in for daily doses of entertainment and culture you didn’t know you needed.

Awf The Record Podcast Mona Kosar Abdi and Jeannette Reyes serve the tea and the truth in equal measure. Bridging news and culture, Awf The Record blends sharp analysis with the intimacy of a group chat. Expect honest convos with the disruptors, tastemakers, and voices shaping the moment. New episodes drop every Thursday.

Native Land Pod Angela Rye, Tiffany Cross, and Andrew Gillum guide listeners through today’s political landscape with unfiltered commentary and fearless honesty. Blending reflection with analysis, Native Land Pod connects past struggles to the present moment. It’s a space for reclaiming identity, rebuilding trust, and rewriting what “home” means for Black and marginalized communities.

Legacy Talk with Lena Waithe Lena Waithe sits down with trailblazing Black women in entertainment to explore their journeys, their artistry, and the legacies they’re building. From Debbie Allen to Sheryl Lee Ralph, each guest shares the wisdom, grit, and heart that carried them to success. More than interviews, it’s a living archive of greatness. Full episodes are also available to watch on YouTube.