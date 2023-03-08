‘Spinning Gold’ Highlighting the Black Women of Casablanca Records

Hero Films

Before the height of Rock ‘N’ Roll or the takeover of the Disco genre, there was one record label that changed the music industry as we know it, Casablanca Records. Best known for discovering musical icons such as Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, Bill Withers, The Isley Brothers, Parliament, and Curtis Mayfield, the film, ‘Spinning Gold’ portrays the origins of the trailblazing label.

As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month we want to highlight two of the icons connected to the film and the current artists portraying them in the movie that hits theaters on March 31st.

Donna Summer played by Tayla Parx

American icon considered the “Queen of Disco” Donna Summer was the pinnacle of sensuality. With her iconic sound and liberated lyrics, Summer’s classics were definitely one for the history books as it was a pivotal turning point in the sound of female singers. Songs like ‘Love to Love You Baby’ portrayed women in a different light embracing their sexuality unapologetically. This song, in particular, details a young Donna Summer expressing her love for her partner, how they make her feel and her boldly showing her appreciation.

But this was just one of the several iconic sounds from Donna Summer she left us with. Under Casablanca Records, she released a number of classics, such as ‘On The Radio,’ ‘Bad Girls.’ and ‘Last Dance’ all still played across the world today.

Actress, Tayla Parx who plays the icon, although only 29 years old, is no stranger to working with big names. She first broke out in stardom in her younger years as a child actress in the 2007 film, ‘Hairspray’ and has since written for chart-toppers like Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, and Janelle Monáe.

Gladys Knight played by Ledisi

Affectionately known as the “Goddess of Soul,” Gladys Knight is a living legend. With a career spanning over four decades, Knight was simply born to be an entertainer. Getting a head start as a child, Knight’s parents were also singers, singing in the Wings Over Jordan gospel choir. While her love for singing was initially a hobby she did alongside family and friends, her cousin James “Pip” Wood, who would later be her group member, suggested they turn this hobby into something more and the rest is history. Gladys Knight and the Pips officially began in 1966, signed to Motown records, and went on to create hits like ‘I Heard It Through the Grapevine,’ ‘The Nitty Gritty’ and ‘Friendship Train.’

Despite the group’s rise to stardom and continued success, legal issues arose for the remainder of that decade as a result of an attempt to switch labels. Consequently, Knight was no longer allowed to record new music with the Pips for three years and went on to record a solo album aboard Casablanca Records changing the trajectory of her career, eventually completely going solo. Knight became one of the leading ladies aboard Casablanca, trailblazing the way for years to come.

Ledisi, portraying Knight in the film, is a trailblazer in her own right. The Grammy-winning vocalist and songwriter has over 20 years of experience in the music industry. Best known for songs like ‘Pieces of Me’ and ‘Anything For You,’ Ledisi’s range and expertise is the perfect combination for a Gladys Knight portrayal.

Spinning Gold is written, directed, and produced by Timothy Scott Bogart and produced by Jessica Martins, and Laurence Mark, as well as produced by Gary A. Randall, Chris Torto, Bradley Bogart, and David Haring. Evan “Kidd” Bogart, along with Harvey Mason, Jr. and Atlantic Records president Kevin Weaver are executive producers on the film. To hear some of these iconic sounds in the film, check out this playlist featuring some of Casablanca’s iconic, disco hits. ‘Spinning Gold’ hits theaters on March 31st nationwide.