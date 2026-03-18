(Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

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ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® has officially tapped Teyana Taylor and her creative collective, The Aunties, as Chief Curator for its 2026 festival, scheduled for July 3–5 in New Orleans. This newly minted role positions Taylor to shape the festival’s programming with her distinctive approach rooted in Black culture, feminine power, and intentional storytelling.

An Oscar- and GRAMMY-nominated artist, Golden Globe winner, and ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood honoree, Taylor is no stranger to curating experiences that celebrate Black excellence. Through The Aunties, founded in 2017, she has built a reputation for bold, genre-defying work that honors artists’ visions while elevating their creative stories—a philosophy she now brings to the festival’s stages, spaces, and interactive experiences.

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@essence It’s time for another round of our favorite game, Auntie Trivia! The Aunties took over the city of New Orleans during the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and of course, we had to put their knowledge of Gen Z celebrities to the test. ESSIES, how many did you guess correctly? ♬ original sound – essence

For decades, the festival has welcomed attendees of all ages, but it has affectionately been known as the “Auntie Festival”—a cultural gathering where Black women are centered, celebrated, and seen across generations. The alignment feels especially fitting: Taylor and her creative collective now step in as the festival’s curatorial voice, bringing that same spirit of care, vision, and cultural leadership to every stage, conversation, and activation.

“ESSENCE has always been more than a festival, it is a reunion,” Taylor said. “It is the place where Black women see themselves reflected at full scale: in their joy, in their genius, and in their magic. I don’t take this role lightly, I’m a true Auntie! The one in your corner, cheering you on, telling you the truth with love, and making sure every room you walk into knows you belong there. That’s what I’m bringing to this programming.”

As Chief Curator, Taylor and The Aunties will collaborate directly with ESSENCE’s programming, talent, and community teams to design moments that resonate across the festival—from mainstage performances to intimate conversations and community activations. Their work will shape not only what audiences see on stage, but how the festival feels, ensuring each touchpoint carries both cultural integrity and creative ambition.

The 2026 festival recently announced its first wave of Evening Concert Series performers, featuring Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, and the iconic duo Brandy & Monica—artists who, like Taylor, continue to define their own standards while shaping the sound and spirit of the culture.

“Teyana represents the spirit that ESSENCE was built to celebrate and amplify,” said Kirk McDonald, CEO of Sundial Media & Technology Group. “She carries the lived experience of our community, the creative vision to shape culture, and the genuine love for Black women that has always been at the heart of everything we do. Having Teyana as our Chief Curator for 2026 is a statement about who we are and what we believe programming can be when it is truly created by and for the people it is meant to serve. We are honored to welcome her home.”

Additional programming details, curator announcements, and daytime experience reveals will roll out in the weeks ahead.

Festivalgoers are encouraged to secure accommodations early and plan their weekend through the E360 app, where personalized itineraries, exclusive offers, and real-time updates bring the full ESSENCE Festival of Culture® experience to life. Tickets for the 2026 Evening Concert Series are on sale now, with updates available via @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.