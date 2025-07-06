Night 2: Erykah Badu, Davido, and Jill Scott Light Up the Superdome at ESSENCE Festival

The Caesar’s Superdome in New Orleans transformed into a temple of soulful celebration as the ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s nightly concert series delivered an unforgettable evening of musical mastery. The night’s lineup showcased the breadth and depth of contemporary Black artistry, with each performer bringing their unique energy to the legendary venue. The nightly concert series is always a ritual, but this particular evening felt like church, block party, and ancestral homecoming all at once.

The early evening offered a set with the incomparable Erykah Badu, whose magnetic presence immediately captivated the packed arena. The neo-soul pioneer treated fans to a journey through her extensive catalog of hits, each song delivered with her signature blend of spiritual intensity and playful irreverence. The crowd erupted when she launched into a delightfully sped-up version of “Call Tyrone,” transforming the beloved breakup anthem into an uptempo celebration that had the entire Superdome singing along.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 5: Erykah Badu performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

One of the evening’s most touching moments came through Badu’s spontaneous and heartfelt interaction with the ASL interpreter. The exchange showcased the beautiful bridge between performer and audience that exemplified the festival’s spirit of unity and celebration.

Following Badu’s transcendent set, Nigerian superstar Davido brought explosive Afrobeats energy to the stage. The global music phenomenon had the crowd on their feet from his first note, delivering hit after hit with infectious enthusiasm. His performance highlighted the international reach of contemporary African music and its growing influence on global pop culture, perfectly fitting the festival’s celebration of African diaspora culture.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Davido performs on stage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

The night’s headliner, Jill Scott, commanded the stage with the regal presence that has made her a beloved icon. Her powerful vocals and commanding stage presence reminded everyone why she remains one of R&B’s most revered artists. Scott’s performance was a masterclass in vocal excellence and emotional connection, with each song resonating deeply with the audience.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 5: Jill Scott performs onstage during Night 2 of the 2025 Essence Festival Of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 5, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/WireImage)

The evening reached its crescendo when Scott brought out two legendary surprise guests. First, Jazmine Sullivan graced the stage, delivering two stunning performances that showcased her remarkable vocal range and contemporary R&B sensibilities. The collaboration between Scott and Sullivan created an intergenerational moment that celebrated both established excellence and newer talent.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Jazmine Sullivan performs on stage during Day 2 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

The ultimate surprise came when the incomparable Patti LaBelle joined the festivities. The Grammy-winning legend’s two-song performance was nothing short of spectacular, with her legendary vocals filling every corner of the Superdome. LaBelle’s presence represented the beautiful continuity of Black musical excellence, connecting decades of artistry in one magical moment.