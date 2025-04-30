(Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

Master P, the legendary hip-hop mogul and founder of No Limit Records, will take his final bow at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® in New Orleans, bringing his remarkable, decades-long journey full circle. From July 4-6, this vibrant city that nurtured his rise will witness a farewell performance that not only marks the end of an era but celebrates the monumental influence Master P has had on music, culture, and business.

Born Percy Miller, Master P’s story is one of audacity and ambition. A New Orleans native, he built an empire from the ground up, changing the landscape of hip-hop and beyond. In the 1990s, he founded No Limit Records, creating a space for artists to own their story and control their destinies. Under his guidance, No Limit became a force of nature, bringing a distinct Southern sound to the forefront of hip-hop and churning out iconic artists like Snoop Dogg, Mystikal, and Silkk the Shocker. But Master P’s influence transcends music—he rewrote the rules of the music business, teaching an entire generation of artists the value of independence and ownership.

His entrepreneurial spirit extended far beyond music, guiding him into ventures across films, real estate, and clothing lines, making him a self-made mogul. He built a brand that was as much about hustle as it was about heart, always staying true to his roots while rising to unimaginable heights. It was a triumph not just for him but for New Orleans and the south—a culture that had long been overlooked by the mainstream.

Yet, through it all, New Orleans remained at his core. The city that birthed him was never far from his mind or his music. His work in the community, from creating jobs to mentoring youth and supporting local businesses, was rooted in love for his city and its people. Master P’s success has been a beacon of possibility for a city too often defined by struggle—showing that dreams could take flight from the streets of New Orleans and soar across the world.

Now, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture® will provide the stage for Master P’s final performance, a fitting tribute to a man whose career has been a testament to innovation, and dedication. The ESSENCE Festival, a celebration of Black excellence and culture, has long stood as a platform for artists like Master P who have shaped and redefined what it means to be Black in America. And for Master P, performing on this grand stage in his hometown will be a powerful punctuation to a legacy that has forever altered the course of music.

“I’m proud to take my final bow at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture® in my hometown,” Master P shared in an exclusive message to ESSENCE. “From shifting culture to building an independent empire, everything has led to this moment. It’s an honor to share this experience with the fans who have supported me throughout my entire journey.”

The 2025 festival, which will feature three days of vibrant performances, daytime programming, and cultural showcases, will be an unforgettable experience.

Master P’s journey has been one of building, breaking barriers, and redefining the rules. As the city of New Orleans prepares to host this final performance, it will be a moment not only for Master P but for all who have been touched by his story—the dreamers, the hustlers, the creators, and the believers.

As the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® draws near, anticipation builds for the opportunity to witness a true icon’s last performance. For those lucky enough to be there, it will be a celebration of the incredible journey of Master P, a farewell to a man who showed the world what it meant to be both independent and legendary.

