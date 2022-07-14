Black hair is so complex. It comes in different textures, curl patterns, colors, lengths and styles. Try as we may, it’s nearly impossible to learn everything there is to know about Black hair in one lifetime. Thankfully, this year’s Beauty Carnival at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture featured some of the best hair professionals in the business who were on hand to demonstrate how to create flattering hairstyles, advise on which products to use and spill the tea on all things Black hair.

Paula Britt, hair educator, pixie cut specialist and owner of Blendz Salon in Atlanta, took the Essence Fest Beauty Carnival stage to talk about alopecia, edges and ways to maintain healthy hair. Of course, we were taking notes the entire time.



Scroll below for your ultimate healthy hair checklist— straight from the pixie cut queen herself.