21 Music Festivals Coming This Summer You Don’t Want To Miss

It’s been two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our lives have been affected by it in several ways. One of which was hit hardest is the attendance of large-scale music festivals. Social distancing has become paramount in these unprecedented times, so concerts, live shows, and many of your favorite indoor and outdoor events had to pivot in order to adapt to the new normal.
In 2021, live music events made a slow comeback. By adding certain restrictions in terms of crowd control, masks, vaccination requirements, etc., some of our favorite festivals were able to return. This year, festival season seems to have gotten back to some semblance of “normal,” spearheaded by the recent announcements of festival dates and lineups across the internet.
Take a look at our list of the upcoming festivals slated for the Spring/Summer of 2022, beginning with the iconic ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place from June 30 – July 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
01
ESSENCE Festival of Culture: June 30 – July 3
ESSENCE returns to New Orleans to kick off this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture™! From delicious food to unforgettable entertainment, to career advancement and more, this year’s festival will be one to remember. Check out performances from Kevin Hart, Janet Jackson, Nicki Minaj, and others. Tickets are on sale now
02
BUKU Music & Art Project: March 25 – 26
The BUKU music festival will be held in New Orleans from March 25 to March 26 and will feature performances from Tyler, the Creator, Vince Staples, Tierra Whack, Baby Keem and more. Buy tickets here
03
Dreamville Festival: April 2 – 3
The second annual Dreamville Festival will once again provide a multi-stage music event from J. Cole, with performances from J. Cole, Lil’ Wayne, Jeezy, T.I., Lil Baby, Ja Rule & Ashanti and more. Purchase tickets here
04
Coachella Music Festival: April 15 – 24
The Coachella Music Festival is back. For two weekends under the sun of the Indio desert, Coachella includes performances from Lil’ Baby, Daniel Caesar, Big Sean, Megan Thee Stallion, Ari Lennox, Ye and many more. Join the waitlist for tickets here
05
New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival: April 29 – May 8
Since 1970, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has become a staple in Black culture. Lasting two weekends from April 29 to March 8, this year’s lineup includes performances from Lionel Ritchie, Erykah Badu, Nelly, Ziggy Marley and more. Buy your tickets here
06
The Smoker’s Club Fest: April 30
The Smoker’s Club Festival hits the Glen Helen Amphitheater in Southern California on April 30. A$ap Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Schoolboy Q, Lupe Fiasco, and others are slated to perform at this jam-packed festival. Tickets available now
07
Beale Street Music Festival: April 29 – May 1
This three-day event has attracted 1.1 million visitors to Memphis for an eclectic lineup that includes contemporary rock, blues, soul, and a dash of everything else. The year features Lil’ Wayne, Three 6 Mafia, Waka Flocka Flame, and a list of others. Tickets are available now
08
Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit: May 6 – May 8
Mary J. Blige and Pepsi have linked up with Live Nation Urban for the inaugural Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit. The three-day festival will take place in Atlanta from May 6-8, 2022. You can purchase tickets here
09
Broccoli City Festival: May 7 & 8
Hosted by Rodney Rikai, Gia Peppers and Little Bacon Bear, this year’s Broccoli City Festival will include sets from 21 Savage, Ari Lennox, Lil Durk, Wale, Summer Walker, Gunna and many more. Get those tickets today
10
Lovers & Friends Festival: May 14 & 15
In one of the most amazing lineups ever, the Lovers & Friends Fest takes place in Las Vegas on May 14 and May 15. Tickets are sold out at press time, but you can still join the waiting list – here
11
Hangout Music Fest: May 20 – May 22
Hangout is a three-day festival on the white sand beaches of Gulf Shores, AL. The fest includes performances from Post Malone, T-Pain, Koffee, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil’ Yachty and more. Tickets are available now
12
Planet AFROPUNK Live: May 20 – 22
The first ever Planet AFROPUNK Live Experience in Miami takes place from May 20-May 22 at The Urban, in the historic Overtown neighborhood. The three day event brings to Miami a collection of musicians, artists, entrepreneurs, activists connected together by their vibrant and diverse roots that make up the Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latinx community. Purchase tickets here
13
So What?! Music Festival: May 27 – 29
The So What?! Music Fest returns on Memorial Day Weekend at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas! The three-day experience comes with performances from 2Chainz, Tyga, Rae Sremmurd and more. Tickets available now
14
The Roots Picnic: June 4 & 5
Roots Picnic, named after its founders and iconic hip-hop legends, The Roots, takes place at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on June 4 and 5. Check out star-studded performances from Mary J. Blige, Summer Walker, Jazmine Sullivan, Keyshia Cole, and others. You can purchase tickets here
15
The Governor’s Ball: June 10 – 12
The legendary Governor’s Ball is set to be held in Citi Field in New York City from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12. Be on the lookout for sets from Kid Cudi, J. Cole, Jazmine Sullivan, Coi LeRay and more. Purchase your tickets here
16
Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival: June 16 – 19
Over the last decade, no other music festival in America has captured the spirit of large greenfield gatherings like the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. From June 16 – 19, you can check out some of your favorite artists – including J.Cole, 21 Savage, Ludacris, Tinashe and more. Buy tickets here
17
Wireless Festival: July 1 – 3 & July 8 -10
The highly popular Wireless Festival is back with another star-studded line-up. This year, the festival will take place in three different locations – London’s Finsbury Park and Crystal Palace, and Birmingham. You can purchase tickets to Wireless here
18
Rolling Loud Miami: July 22 – 24
The largest hip-hop festival in the world is a three-day event at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Some of today’s biggest names will be in attendance. This year will feature Ye, Future, Kendrick Lamar, Saweetie, Gucci Mane, and others. Cop your tickets now
19
Lollapalooza: July 28 – 31
Lollapalooza is a 4-Day music festival happening July 28-31, 2022, at historic Grant Park in Chicago, Illinois, USA. Stay up to date on the festival here
20
Mo Pop Festival: July 30 & 31
Detroit’s Mo Pop Festival is an all-purpose experience for any music lover. On July 30 and 31 attendees can play in the arcade, purchase goods from the Bazaar, eat at any of the food trucks and listen to amazing music! Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, Kaytranda, Mariah the Scientist and more are slated to perform. Buy tickets here
21
LetsGetFr.ee Carnaval: August 20 & 21
The first annual Lets Get Fr.ee Carnaval is set to take place in Flushing Meadows Corona Park in Queens, New York on August 20 and 21. Performers include Missy Elliott, Wizkid, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, Jhené Aiko, Jorja Smith, Kali Uchis and more. Purchase tickets here
