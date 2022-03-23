21 Music Festivals Coming This Summer You Don’t Want To Miss

It’s been two years since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and our lives have been affected by it in several ways. One of which was hit hardest is the attendance of large-scale music festivals. Social distancing has become paramount in these unprecedented times, so concerts, live shows, and many of your favorite indoor and outdoor events had to pivot in order to adapt to the new normal.

In 2021, live music events made a slow comeback. By adding certain restrictions in terms of crowd control, masks, vaccination requirements, etc., some of our favorite festivals were able to return. This year, festival season seems to have gotten back to some semblance of “normal,” spearheaded by the recent announcements of festival dates and lineups across the internet.

Take a look at our list of the upcoming festivals slated for the Spring/Summer of 2022, beginning with the iconic ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place from June 30 – July 3 in New Orleans, Louisiana.