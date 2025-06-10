2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture® Returns With Super Lounges, Iconic Farewells And A Legacy 55 Years Strong

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® is back in the heart of New Orleans this July 4th weekend—and it’s bigger than ever. As ESSENCE Magazine celebrates its 55th anniversary, this year’s festivities promise a powerful blend of music, legacy, and Black excellence, with unforgettable performances and immersive experiences across three electrifying days.

One of the most anticipated elements of this summer’s edition is the return of the ESSENCE Super Lounges. These intimate performance spaces have long been a fan favorite, offering a chance to experience rising stars and music legends up close. Known for their unmatched energy and vibe, the Super Lounges bring audiences deeper into the music, delivering raw, unforgettable sets in a more personal setting. This comeback signals a renewed commitment to showcasing talent at every level—and gives attendees even more ways to connect with the sounds and stories shaping Black culture.

Friday, July 4, sets the tone with a dynamic opening night that spans generations of sound. R&B legends Maxwell and Babyface will deliver timeless hits, while The Isley Brothers continue to bridge the past and present with their signature soul. Rising rap star GloRilla brings the energy, while Psiryn, a genre-bending group, adds fresh flavor to the mix. Lucky Daye will also have a special Super Lounge performance—a hometown celebration for the Grammy Award-winning New Orleans native.

Saturday puts the spotlight on sisterhood and soul with “A Philly Jawn,” a headlining medley led by Jill Scott, featuring fellow Philadelphia icons Jazmine Sullivan and Patti LaBelle. This intergenerational showcase pays homage to the rich musical legacy of the City of Brotherly Love. Afrobeats superstar Davido brings global rhythm to the mainstage, while performances from Erykah Badu, Buju Banton, Summer Walker, and Ghanaian singer Moliy round out a stunning evening of music. Meanwhile, in the Super Lounge, Donell Jones aims to remind longtime fans and new supporters why his catalog continues to resonate.

Sunday night closes the weekend with a mix of final bows and tribute performances. In what will be the last live performance of his career, Master P takes the stage for a hometown farewell, backed by The No Limit Soldiers, Mia X, Silkk the Shocker, Dru Hill, Keri Hilson, and more—a historic moment for Southern hip-hop. Nas will deliver a powerful set, and Doug E. Fresh will honor ESSENCE’s 55th anniversary with a performance of the ages. The evening will also spotlight the legacy of Quincy Jones, with Jermaine Dupri curating “A Quincy Jones Tribute” featuring Tyrese, Robin Thicke, Al B. Sure!, Xscape, MC Lyte, The Pharcyde, Mobb Deep, and SWV. Closing out the Super Lounge series is Muni Long, the talented singer and songwriter.

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® returns with the support of key partners, including AT&T, L’Oréal Groupe, and Target, the festival’s official retail partner. Festivalgoers can enhance their experience by downloading the E360 app, which offers custom scheduling, real-time updates, and access to exclusive perks throughout the weekend. Tickets for the evening concert series are on sale now, with weekend packages available for those ready to celebrate in New Orleans.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.