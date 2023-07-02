EFOC: Community First

Based upon Baldwin Bookstore’s apology and swift action in this matter, Essence has voluntarily dismissed Baldwin from its lawsuit.

Essence is dedicated to protecting festival attendees, the public and our consumers and will take all necessary action to ensure the integrity of Essence Festival of Culture.

Essence will defend the rights, creativity, and hard work of our employees and our company, continue to partner with Black-owned businesses in the New Orleans area and grow and develop our community.