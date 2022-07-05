Alicia Etheredge Brown On The Importance Of Wellness And Encouraging A Safe Space For Black Men￼￼

Merlin Ramsey for ESSENCE

“We have to support one another, we have to educate one another, and we have to be there for one another,” Alicia Etheredge Brown told audiences during a talk with ESSENCE Entertainment Director Brande Victorian on Centerstage during this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

As an entertainment producer/director, Etheredge Brown lives a busy life. Introduced by her famous husband Bobby Brown before her talk, the wife and mother highlighted the importance of taking care of yourself in the mist of everyday life issues. Here’s some tips Etheredge Brown shared have helped her through her journey of marriage, motherhood, and maintaining a career.

2022 Essence Festival of Culture held in New Orleans, Louisiana – July 1 – 3, 2022

Create a solid unit

Value each other as partners, humans, and friends.

Have self-respect and respect for each other in order to gain dependability.

Be the best you so you can be the best for them.

Hone a safe communicational space

When your partner or family member shuts down, find the gratitude in the small things.

Prayer/meditation is beneficial

Patience

Invest in Self-Care and Wellness

Create a safe space to shut down to listen to what your intuition is telling you

Have mental peace

Take time for yourself

“You cannot take care of anyone if you forget about yourself,” Etheredge Brown explained. She and husband Bobby have developed a food line called Bobby Brown Foods with a variety of health-conscious products such as sauces, seasonings, and recipes to serve your family. BobbyBrownFoods has also recently released a wellness line dedicated to mental, physical, and spiritual needs that includes CBD and mushroom coffees.

All of the foods and wellness products are now available and can be found on BobbyBrownFoods.com