The Rising Actor’s Itinerary For ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented by Coca-Cola returns to New Orleans from July 4–6, and one of its most compelling offerings is the ESSENCE Film Festival (EFF). Held at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, this year’s Film Festival will once again center Black creators, narratives, and perspectives from across the diaspora. In partnership with ESSENCE Studios, the festival brings together emerging voices and established talent for an immersive cinematic experience, featuring film screenings, panel conversations, and industry insights that champion the future of Black storytelling.

Now in its latest iteration, the ESSENCE Film Festival continues to challenge the mainstream by pushing forward stories told in our own words and through our own lens. From narrative shorts and independent pilots to cultural documentaries and star-studded previews, the 2025 lineup is one to remember. Whether you’re a devoted film lover, an aspiring director, or just curious about what’s next in Black cinema, here are some of the can’t-miss projects and panels to catch at this 2025’s EFF.

The Memo

Starring Kyla Pratt and executive produced by Valeisha Butterfield of SEED Media, The Memo is a sharp, emotionally charged short thriller based on the best-selling book by Minda Harts. Directed by Vanna James, the film explores the systemic barriers Black women face in the workplace as it follows Minda’s journey through corporate America. Expect a powerful conversation on career, identity, and survival.

The Chi Panel

In a sponsored spotlight, stars Lynn Whitfield and Luke James pull back the curtain on the critically acclaimed series The Chi. With Season 7 on the horizon, this behind-the-scenes conversation will explore the creative evolution of the series, its cultural relevance, and what’s in store for its beloved characters.

National Geographic’s Hurricane Katrina: Race Against Time

This poignant National Geographic docuseries examines the human stories and systemic failures surrounding Hurricane Katrina. Set largely in New Orleans, the series reflects on the storm’s devastating aftermath and the racial and socioeconomic disparities it exposed—making it especially significant for this year’s local ESSENCE Fest audience.

The Legacy of Dr. Benjamin E. Mays

Narrated by Louis Gossett Jr., this one-hour documentary honors the life of Dr. Mays, an educator and civil rights pioneer whose work profoundly influenced leaders like Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The film offers a deep dive into his personal journey and enduring legacy in the fight for racial equity.

The Ebony Canal: A Story of Black Infant Health

Narrated by Viola Davis and featuring insights from Kamala Harris, Lamman Rucker, and Charles Johnson, this powerful documentary confronts the disparities in maternal and infant health affecting Black and Brown communities. Directed by Emmai Alaquiva, it fuses poetry, policy, and personal testimony to shine a light on this urgent issue.

Discovering Bessie Coleman

Told through the eyes of those she inspired, this documentary celebrates the legacy of Bessie Coleman—the first African-American and Native American woman to earn an international pilot’s license. Featuring Karyn Parsons, the film highlights Coleman’s enduring influence on aviation and beyond.

Single and Thriving

This independent pilot offers a humorous yet heartfelt look at modern Black adulthood. Through the character of Cass, it explores social media pressures, dating, and the emotional complexities of corporate life while celebrating friendship and joy.

The Rebel Girls

This one-hour drama brings to life the little-known story of the 1963 Americus civil rights march and the young girls who were detained in a Civil War-era stockade for nearly 60 days. A mix of historical truth and magical realism, the project explores resilience, imagination, and justice.

Jean and I

Set in the wake of the 2010 Haiti earthquake, this short film follows 10-year-old Michelle as she uncovers dark truths within her adoptive family. It’s an intimate and suspenseful exploration of trauma, displacement, and survival.

Someone Loves You

This moving short centers on a Jamaican family grappling with schizophrenia and the generational silence surrounding mental health. Written over Zoom during the pandemic, the film opens a critical conversation about healing and empathy within immigrant households.

Ellie’s Tale

In this gripping screenplay entry, a free woman of color in antebellum New Orleans is captured and forced into the infamous mansion of Delphine LaLaurie. Based on a chilling true story, the script weaves horror, resistance, and historical truth into one unforgettable narrative.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.