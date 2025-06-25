What To Expect At The Suede Men’s Experience During ESSENCE Festival Of Culture 2025

SUEDE Men’s Experience at ESSENCE Festival of Culture 2025.

This year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, presented by Coca-Cola, is a celebration of legacy, creativity, and community—and the Suede Men’s experience is set to be a standout. From July 4–6 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Suede will serve as a new cultural cornerstone for Black men, spotlighting style, substance, and solidarity through curated conversations, dynamic panels, and interactive events.

Designed as a multidimensional space that honors the essence of contemporary Black masculinity, Suede will explore topics ranging from wellness and wealth to art, fatherhood, fashion, and cars. One of the weekend’s major highlights includes a live NPR Tiny Desk conversation with Maxwell, moderated by producer Bobby Carter. Fans can expect an intimate look at artistry, legacy, and storytelling in one of music’s most beloved formats.

In “The Beauty of Black Art,” collectors, artists, and tastemakers will break down the mechanics and meaning behind investing in Black art—offering insights into pricing, appraising, and cultivating creative value. Meanwhile, wellness takes center stage in “A New Blueprint for Black Male Wellness,” a heartfelt conversation led by educator Ian Davis and artist Karega Bailey that delves into healing, grief, and mindfulness.

Style meets legacy in “Timepieces & Culture” with Rashawn Smith and Perri Dash of the Wrist Check Podcast, as they trace the influence of watches on identity, wealth, and family history. For those fueled by horsepower and heritage, “The Collector’s Garage” features hip-hop heavyweights Trae tha Truth and Curren$y as they explore car collecting as a form of cultural preservation.

With additional live podcasts and surprise celebrity appearances, Suede is more than a stage—it’s a full-fledged movement. Whether you’re looking to connect, be inspired, or simply vibe out, this space offers an elevated lens on what it means to be a modern Black man today.

