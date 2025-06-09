Can You Expense Essence Fest? Asking For A (Creative) Professional Friend

Couple having good time at summer festival, they drinking beer, enjoy in music and take selfie. Summer sunset. They ware casual clothing

Every June, my DMs start flooding with the same questions. The first: Do I have any extra tickets for ESSENCE Festival of Culture? The answer, always no. Sorry, ya’ll!

But the second question comes from creative professionals, entrepreneurs, and even corporate folks. And they’re all some variation of: “Girl, can I expense ESSENCE Fest?”

Look, I work for ESSENCE, so this question doesn’t apply to me personally. But I am breaking it down for all my creative professional friends who are trying to make this trip work financially. Because let’s be real – New Orleans isn’t cheap during Festival weekend, and those flights? Whew, baby.

The good news though? If you’re an entrepreneur, freelancer, content creator, or climbing that corporate ladder, you might actually be able to write off ESSENCE Fest as a legitimate business expense. Heavy on the might, though. It all depends on how you approach it and what you’re actually doing while you’re there.

First things first: are you attending panels? The Festival has some incredible programming with industry leaders sharing insights on everything from media to entrepreneurship. If you’re taking notes, learning skills that directly impact your work, or gathering information for your business, that’s education. That’s professional development. That counts.

What about networking? ESSENCE Fest brings together thousands of Black professionals from every industry you can think of. The connections you make at the Convention Center or during those late-night meetups could lead to collaborations, partnerships, or even your next job opportunity. Document these interactions. Keep track of who you meet and how they relate to your professional goals.

Are you covering the event? Creating content for your brand or clients? Filming TikToks that showcase your expertise or promote your services? If your social media presence drives business (and these days, whose doesn’t?), then the content you create at ESSENCE Fest could absolutely qualify as work-related activity.

Remember, keep every single receipt. Flights, hotel, meals during business activities, transportation to networking events or panels. The IRS wants to see documentation, so screenshot those Ubers, save those restaurant receipts, and track your expenses religiously.

And there’s a pro tip that could change your whole Festival game, and it’s to pitch your employer beforehand. Don’t just show up after the fact trying to justify your expenses. It’s not going to work, y’all! Not in this economy especially. Schedule a meeting with your boss and explain exactly how attending ESSENCE Fest will benefit your work or your team. Maybe it’s trendspotting for your marketing campaigns. Maybe it’s building relationships with potential clients or collaborators. Maybe it’s competitive research in your industry.

Sell it like your job depends on it — because it kinda does (if they see too much partying and not enough networking after you’re trying to expense it, it can obviously cause red flags. And the last thing we want y’all to do is lose your jobs!). Then follow up afterward with a detailed recap of what you learned, who you met, and how you plan to implement these insights in your work. This shows your employer that you’re serious about professional development and that their investment paid off.

The reality is that ESSENCE Fest is absolutely a good time. The performances are incredible, the energy is unmatched, and the culture is everything. But it’s also undeniably business. Some of the most important deals in media, entertainment, and beyond get discussed over brunch in the French Quarter or during those festival breaks between music or panel sets.

Just remember that tax laws are complicated, and what qualifies as a business expense varies depending on your specific situation. When in doubt, consult with a tax professional who can give you personalized advice based on your circumstances.

I’ll say it once, and shout it from the rooftops. Attending ESSENCE Festival is absolutely worth it to advance your professional goals. I’ve seen folks walk away from the weekend with new clients, new collabs and even new gigs (even to work here at ESSENCE!). Because at the end of the day, investing in yourself, your network, and your professional growth is always worth it, whether you can expense it or not.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.