Everything You Missed At Day 1 Of Hollywood House At ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Inside Hollywood House at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

The first day of Hollywood House at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture opened with two powerful conversations that bridged the future of filmmaking with the of Black storytelling.

Held inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, the day’s programming explored how artificial intelligence is reshaping job opportunities in entertainment and offered a rare, intimate moment with one of television’s most celebrated creative forces, Mara Brock Akil.

The morning began with a thought-provoking panel titled A.I. in Action: The Next Era of Jobs in Film, featuring Emmy-nominated director Noel Braham and creative executive Shavone Charles. The conversation focused on the rapidly growing influence of artificial intelligence in film production—from screenwriting, animation, and visual effects to editing and casting—and the urgent need for Black creatives to understand and embrace these evolving tools.

Shelby Stewart, Noel Braham and Shavone Charleschat AI at Hollywood House inside the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

“We’re at a moment where creatives need to be inside the brain of AI, not just consuming it,” Charles said, urging attendees to develop not just user-level knowledge, but critical tech literacy. “These companies market us back to us,” she added, calling for more transparency and ownership in how Black creators engage with digital platforms and data usage.

Braham emphasized that AI should be viewed as a collaborative tool, not a creative replacement. “The goal is to supplement your creativity,” he said, encouraging filmmakers to build workflows that use AI for efficiency while maintaining artistic control.

The panel also highlighted a range of platforms beyond ChatGPT that filmmakers and storytellers can use to automate repetitive tasks and accelerate production timelines—key strategies, the speakers said, for thriving in an increasingly fast-paced, competitive and tech-driven industry.

In the afternoon, the focus turned from technology to legacy, as acclaimed television writer and producer Mara Brock Akil sat down for a fireside chat reflecting on her career and creative philosophy. Best known for developing cultural touchstones such as Girlfriends, The Game, and Being Mary Jane, Akil offered personal insights into the power of storytelling, purpose, and reinvention.

Akil spoke candidly about her decision to pursue an higher education, an intentional move to expand her business acumen and strengthen her ability to control her intellectual property.

Her reflections drew enthusiastic applause from the audience, many of whom were emerging filmmakers, writers, and media professionals. For them, Akil’s message was both a reminder and a directive: talent is only part of the equation—vision, ownership, and longevity matter just as much.

The evening closed on a high note with Laser Networking: The Actors Den, a curated mixer designed for real connections between actors, writers, directors, and industry professionals. Set in an intimate, stylish setting, the room buzzed with intentional conversation, collaboration opportunities, and career-shifting introductions.

Whether seeking collaborators, mentorship, or future creative partners, attendees took full advantage of the space. .