H&M Summer Looks That Will Turn Heads At The 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is quickly approaching, which means it’s time for you (me included) to start putting together chic, stylish, and ready-to-wear outfits that celebrate the magic of getting ready with your best girlfriends, favorite family members, all while reflecting your personal style. Lucky for me, this year I’m part of H&M’s and ESSENCE’s festival style destination as the popular fashion brand is partnering with ESSENCE to curate a lineup of must-have H&M festival looks inspired by the joy, beauty, and bonds that define the road to the hottest festival of the year, ESSENCE Fest of Culture! I’ve selected ten fashionable outfits from H&M’s newest Summer Assortment to inspire you as a packing guide for the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

So, what should you pack for this year’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture, ESSIES?

Think of billowing and elegant statement dresses and kaftans, streamlined and tailored Bermuda shorts or Jorts, as Gen-Z calls them, adorable two-piece sets, fitted and fringe dresses to step out in at night, or to rock when attending the epic 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture concerts, and of course breathable but chic pants. H&M’s Summer Assortment is one to behold and take note of, with the brand drawing inspiration from bustling international cities, magical deserts, and beachside towns, creating the ultimate vacation wardrobe along the way. For additional inspiration, you can check out H&M’s dedicated concert shop, packed with festival-ready staples, clothing, and accessories to help you create your next standout outfit.

The partnership between H&M and ESSENCE, candidly, is seamless, as we both believe in the power of celebrating style and elegance out loud and unapologetically. “The Essence Festival of Culture is a cultural touchstone. It’s a celebration like no other that uplifts the community, engages thought leaders, showcases entrepreneurial excellence, honors musical icons, and spotlights emerging artists, with fashion as an anchor in every moment. H&M is proud to be an official 2025 Essence Festival sponsor and bring our fashion to attendees and the larger Essence community,” said Donna Dozier Gordon, Head of Inclusion & Diversity for the Americas Region for H&M.

Now, let’s get into these looks! Remember, this lookbook is curated to help you think of every possible situation at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture. From upscale dinners, business lunches, to fun nights with your girls at the concerts, and attending inspiring ESSENCE panels at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, these versatile outfits will easily take you from day to night, while slaying everyone in New Orleans.

Look #1: An Adorable Crochet Two-Piece Look with Oversized Bag And Pop Of Color

I love this gorgeous two-piece look because it’s perfect for a quick lunch meeting before heading into the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center to attend powerful panels. Additionally, the two-piece outfit is breathable, which is perfect for New Orleans’ smoldering heat and humidity. I added the oversized bag because if you’re anything like me, you need your essentials and laptop to get some work done between panel sessions throughout the day. You can also pair them with some heels, like the red ones shown above, to wear to dinner or a concert.

You’ll be sure to turn heads in this dainty number!

Look #2: A Fabulous Kaftan That Exudes Luxury

For me, it’s always important to be comfortable at ESSENCE Festival of Culture, given the large crowds and heat, but also to look fabulous, as you never know who you’ll meet! This luxurious kaftan combines upscale elegance with seamless comfort, making it perfect for strolling through the convention center or pairing with nude heels for a dinner date. Don’t forget the oversized snakeskin bag and sunglasses, or the small snakeskin purse (perfect for taking to the Caesars Superdome for the concerts), ladies, as we must accessorize.

Look #3: A Sexy Sundress

It’s sundress season, ladies, but why not also show some skin, especially when attending the concerts after a long day of listening to panels? This orange sundress is perfect for doubling as a cute daytime outfit while easily converting into a sexy evening option. Pair it with a leather bomber jacket and aviator sunglasses for flair.

Look #4: An Elevated Bermuda Short



We all know it gets hot in New Orleans, but why not elevate your short selection to be more stylish? These Bermuda shorts, also known as Jorts, are super cute and perfect for the long, New Orleans days.

Look #5: An Elegant Frayed-Edge Twill Set

Stun the crowds with this breathable frayed-edge twill set! Not only is it comfortable, it’s chic and will serve perfectly for brunch, lunch, and dinner dates.

Look #6: A Cool Pant

Upgrade your pant collection with these beautifully embroidered pants. Not only do they look cool, but they are also breathable, which is perfect for the hot streets of NOLA. Don’t forget to add a statement bag and some earrings!

Look #7: A Gorgeous White Dress

This fitted and fringed white dress is perfect for wearing to upscale dinners and will ensure you receive compliments throughout the evening. It’s essential to note that ESSENCE Festival of Culture features an all-white day on Sunday, encompassing both daytime events and concerts.

Look #8: A Boho Flowy Dress with A Pop Of Color



Now you know, I had to pick a long flowy dress with color! Not only are flowy dresses part of the festival’s traditional attire, but they are also comfortable and provide a classic and polished look.

Look #9: A Fun Concert Look



It’s imperative to look and feel great while attending ESSENCE Fest’s concerts! Pair a fitted fringe skirt with a zebra print crop top, sunglasses, and a cowboy hat for a fun and flirty look. As I mentioned earlier, you never know who you’ll meet at the concerts. It’s important to dress to impress.

Look #10: A Sexy Fitted Dress

Just like the ‘Little Black Dress,’ it’s essential to have a sexy, form-fitting dress on hand for ESSENCE Fest. You can wear this dress to dinner with flats and then add some heels to rock out to the concert later that evening!

Credits:

Glam: Paige Carter (@FacedbySurperb)

Photography: DeMorris Marable / MorrisDe Photography (@Morrisde)

Producer: Khadija Allen (@fiftyshadesofkd)