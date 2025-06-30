Let’s Toast! Here’s What To Expect At The Food And Wine Stage At The 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 07: A view of the Food & Wine during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 07, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

The time has come! Lift your forks and wine glasses to toast to the joy that is the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

Our Food and Wine stage will focus on empowering attendees to transform their culinary passions into thriving ventures. Through expert-led programming and actionable insights, attendees will learn how to launch and sustain food or culinary concepts, gaining the tools to bring their ideas to life. We’ll hear from food experts, business-owners, and influencers like Ashley Jonique, Blair and Brandon Dottie Haley, Bobbi Rae, Ingrid Best, and more.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Justin Coleman of BAke’N BAcoN Philadelphia Restaurants and Kelli Brown speak on the Food and Wine stage during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

This experience celebrates the richness of Black culinary traditions across the African diaspora, from New Orleans to the Caribbean to the African continent, while showcasing innovators redefining food and spirits. With an emphasis on education, wellness, and cultural storytelling, the stage challenges stereotypes about African-American cuisine and reimagines its role in the global food and wine industry.

Check out our programming for the Food and Wine stage below:

Fuel Up: Smart Breakfast for a Busy Life:

This session featuring Justin Coleman, Kelvin Alexander, is all about making breakfast work for your lifestyle. Learn how to meal prep like a pro, create quick and nutritious grab-and-go options, and master time-saving hacks that keep you energized without the morning chaos.

The Po’ Boy Showdown:

Nothing says New Orleans flavor like a perfectly made Po’ Boy, but who can craft the best one? In this live cook-off, top chefs and culinary challengers will go head-to-head, each putting their own unique spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich. From crispy shrimp to slow-roasted roast beef dripping with gravy, every bite will be judged on flavor, creativity, and authenticity.

Rooted in Wellness: The Rise of Raw, Plant-Based Dining:

As more people turn to plant-based lifestyles, raw dining is emerging as a powerful movement for better health, sustainability, and cultural connection. This panel featuring Lauren Von Der Pool, brings together leading chefs, nutritionists, and wellness advocates to explore the rise of raw, plant-based cuisine, its benefits for the body and mind, and how Black and Indigenous food traditions have long embraced the power of natural ingredients. Join us for a conversation on the future of plant-based dining, debunking myths, and how food can be both healing and delicious.

Let’s Toast: Exploring the World of Wine:

Wine is more than just a drink—it’s history, culture, and craftsmanship in a glass. From vineyards to tasting rooms, this conversation uncorks the stories behind winemaking, the rise of Black-owned wine brands, and how diverse voices are shaping the industry. This panel will feature, Ingrid Best, Tia Clarke, and Roman Clarke Wines.

Power Lunch: Quick, Nutritious Meals to Keep You Going:

Hosted by Alex Hill, a renowned cookbook author and social media food expert, this session is all about making lunch work for your lifestyle. Discover easy meal prep strategies, nutritious grab-and-go options, and time-saving hacks to keep you fueled and focused throughout the day.

Hurricane Royale:

New Orleans is known for its legendary Hurricane cocktail, but who can make the best one? In this high-energy competition, top mixologists will put their own creative spin on the iconic drink, crafting unique versions that honor tradition while adding a fresh twist. A panel of expert judges will taste, critique, and ultimately crown the best Hurricane of the afternoon.

Rooted in Wellness: The Rise of Black Keto Living:

More Black people are turning to the keto lifestyle as a way to take control of their health, energy, and overall well-being. As conversations around nutrition, metabolic health, and food education continue to grow, keto is becoming a powerful tool for weight management, reversing chronic illness, and sustaining a healthier lifestyle. This discussion will explore why keto is gaining traction in the Black community, how to adapt it to cultural food traditions, and the myths surrounding low-carb eating.

Let’s Toast: Tequila, Tradition & Innovation:

Tequila has long been celebrated for its deep Mexican heritage and craftsmanship, but Black entrepreneurs, mixologists, and investors are now making their mark on the industry. This conversation will explore the evolution of tequila, the rich history of agave distillation, and how Black-owned tequila brands, cultural tastemakers, and business leaders are reshaping the market.

Bitterleaf to Breadfruit – The Taste of the Diaspora: Culture Served with Purpose

Experience the rich heritage and bold flavors of tequila in this guided tasting session. Explore the differences between blanco, reposado, and añejo, learn about the traditional distillation process, and discover what makes a truly exceptional pour.

Dinner Made Simple: Time-Saving Recipes for Every Lifestyle:

Hosted by Chef Scotley Innis, a renowned cookbook author and social media food expert, this session is all about taking the stress out of dinnertime without sacrificing flavor or nutrition. Learn quick, wholesome, and delicious meal ideas that fit into a busy schedule, from one-pan wonders to make-ahead meals that save time and energy.

Beignet Battle:

Classic bakers and chefs will go head-to-head to create the most delicious version of this iconic New Orleans treat. A panel of judges will taste, critique, and crown the Beignet Champion, but one thing’s for sure—this competition will be dusted in powdered sugar and full of flavor!

Rooted In Welness: The Rise of Alkaline Eating in the Black Community:

As more Black people seek holistic approaches to health, alkaline eating is gaining momentum as a path to better energy, digestion, and overall wellness. Rooted in the belief that balancing the body’s pH levels can reduce inflammation, prevent disease, and promote longevity, this lifestyle emphasizes whole, plant-based foods, natural hydration, and a return to ancestral nutrition.

Let’s Toast: Something for the Sober Curious:

More people are choosing to redefine their relationship with alcohol, embracing a sober-curious lifestyle that prioritizes wellness, clarity, and intentional socializing. Whether you’re exploring full sobriety, mindful drinking, or just looking for elevated alcohol-free options, this conversation will dive into the rise of sober culture, the benefits of cutting back, and how to navigate social settings without the pressure to drink.

Beyond the Bayou: Creole Conversations from the Caribbean to NOLA:

Join James Beard Award-winning chef Nina Compton and Chef Charly Pierre—entrepreneur behind Fritai NOLA, Chopped winner, and 2x James Beard nominee—for a deep-dive dialogue exploring the bold, beautiful intersection of Caribbean and New Orleans Creole culture. Rooted in heritage and spiced with personal stories, this conversation celebrates the shared influences of African, French, and Haitian traditions, while honoring the regional nuances that make St. Lucian and NOLA cuisine distinct. From Carnival to Mardi Gras, jerk to gumbo, and island roti to po’boys, this is a flavorful look at food as a vessel for identity, migration, music, and resistance. Together, Nina and Charly will reflect on their culinary journeys, their deep commitment to community, and the stories behind the dishes we pass down. The chat also highlights Nina’s cookbook, A Culinary Canon: From St. Lucia to Louisiana – Stories and Recipes from a Caribbean Chef’s Travels which serves as both inspiration and guide for the conversation. Expect honest insight, rich storytelling, and a whole lot of flavor.