What Fashion Lovers Can Expect At The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture

Getty Images

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture is swiftly approaching. For the fashion enthusiasts, think again if you’re assuming there won’t be something for you. Aside from the major street style moments that’ll be taking place outside the Earnest N. Morial Convention Center quite a few moments are sure to grab your attention. Notably, discussions featuring titans and changemakers in the fashion industry will be taking place.

If you have a particular set of influences that drive your personal style forward, it’s worth mentioning that a lineup of stellar costume designers and stylists will be on the ground discussing a bevy of topics. Over at Hollywood House, a panel entitled “Costume & Culture: The Art of Styling Black Stories,” will take place on Sunday, July 6. Separately, on the same day at the SUEDE Stage “Timepieces & Legacy” is for the watch enthusiasts. This conversation keys in on the storytelling behind coveted timepieces.

Below, you’ll find additional details about the fashion-centric events slated to take place during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Stay tuned here for additional details about forthcoming events.

Timepieces & Legacy

With the rise of interest in designer timepieces, the SUEDE Stage is tackling this industry headfirst. This panel will feature watch collectors, designers, and industry insiders. For this engaging conversation the cultural significance of timepieces will be highlighted: think luxury investments to personal storytelling and generation heirlooms.

Costume & Culture

The power of costume design is the core of this exciting discussion. Top stylists and costume designers will discuss their creative processes, and the importance of authenticity, in addition to how distinct wardrobe choices over the years have brought our stories to life on screen. This in-depth conversation is one you don’t want to miss.

