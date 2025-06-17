Essence Evolves: A Sacred Digital Platform Now In The Palm Of Your Hand

Today, we are thrilled to announce the launch of the Essence360 App, a dynamic new platform designed to celebrate, uplift, and empower women every single day. More than just an app, it’s a sanctuary, a space of connection, and a tool for growth—all wrapped in the iconic essence that has defined our brand for over half a century.

A Legacy Rooted in Sisterhood

Since its founding in 1970, Essence has been so much more than a magazine. It has been a mirror reflecting the beauty, complexity, strength, and brilliance of Black women. From the pages that graced our coffee tables to the voices that echoed through the Essence Festival stage, Essence has championed our stories, advocated for our rights, and celebrated our triumphs. We have always been about community—about creating spaces where Black women can see themselves, be heard, and be inspired.

In an ever-changing media landscape, Essence has remained a trusted guide, evolving with the times while holding fast to our mission: to serve Black women, in all our diversity, with authenticity, love, and respect. And now, as we embrace the digital future, we are doing what we’ve always done—showing up for our community, this time in a way that meets you exactly where you are.

The ESSENCE360 App: A New Digital Home

Imagine a space designed just for you—a sacred, safe, and soulful space where your needs, your joys, and your journey take center stage. That’s the ESSENCE360 App.

It’s your sanctuary. A space where your voice is honored. It’s a place where your conversations stay yours. Where your privacy, mental health, and well-being come first. It is your daily destination, offering everything you love about Essence and so much more:

The Magazine, Reimagined : Access the latest editorial features, thought pieces, fashion spreads, and cultural commentary that have made Essence essential reading for generations.

: Access the latest editorial features, thought pieces, fashion spreads, and cultural commentary that have made Essence essential reading for generations. Shopping & Style from Soko Mrkt : Curated collections spotlighting Black-owned brands, trendsetting style guides, and exclusive deals—all at your fingertips.

: Curated collections spotlighting Black-owned brands, trendsetting style guides, and exclusive deals—all at your fingertips. Wellness & Self-Care : Tools, tips, and content focused on your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being, because taking care of yourself is revolutionary.

: Tools, tips, and content focused on your mental, physical, and spiritual well-being, because taking care of yourself is revolutionary. Streaming & Storytelling via Essence Studios : From original content and first to market, to docuseries to original interviews and live events, the app brings vibrant storytelling to life in new, engaging formats.

: From original content and first to market, to docuseries to original interviews and live events, the app brings vibrant storytelling to life in new, engaging formats. Personal & Professional Development via ESuite : Workshops, masterclasses, and resources designed to help you thrive, because your dreams deserve every opportunity to bloom.

: Workshops, masterclasses, and resources designed to help you thrive, because your dreams deserve every opportunity to bloom. Dating, Networking, and Growth: Whether you’re seeking love, building your tribe, or leveling up in your career, our platform fosters connections that are genuine and supportive.

At its heart, the ESSENCE360 App is about community. We are creating a space where Black women can gather daily—not just to consume content, but to connect, converse, and co-create. A space where authenticity is not only welcome but celebrated. A space where our real selves—unfiltered, unbothered, and unapologetically Black—can shine.

It’s a destination, where your family, joy and wealth rise and thrive— The place where you are protected, seen, and celebrated.

Join Essence360 — your community, your power, your peace.”

More Than an App—A Movement

Launching on Juneteenth is no accident. The ESSENCE360 App is a tribute to our history and a commitment to our future. Just as our ancestors carved out safe spaces in a world that too often sought to silence them, the ESSENCE360 App is our modern-day digital village. A place where Black women can breathe, build, and belong- this is about your life. And in a social media era that often prizes performance over presence, the Essence App offers something different: a social space grounded in authenticity, mutual respect, and joy. Here, your voice matters. Your story matters. Your truth matters.

What’s Next: A Future We Shape Together

This is just the beginning. The Essence App will grow with you, guided by your feedback, your ideas, and your dreams. We envision it as a living, breathing extension of our community—responsive, inclusive, and ever-evolving.

We invite you to join us on this journey. Download the app. Explore its offerings. Share your voice. This is your space, your sanctuary, your Essence.

A Juneteenth Invitation

As we honor Juneteenth, let’s remember that freedom is not a destination—it’s a practice. It’s in the daily choices we make to center our wellness, our joy, our community. The ESSENCE360 App is one of those choices—a tool for liberation, in your pocket.

So today, let’s celebrate our past, embrace our present, and build our future. Together.

Welcome home, sis.