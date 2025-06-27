No Crew, No Problem: 5 Tips For Rocking ESSENCE Festival Solo

Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture is a love letter to Black women, and more of us are replying to that love letter solo. Every July, thousands travel to the ‘Big Easy’ to experience the one-of-a-kind cultural festival, a weekend of music, sisterhood, and celebration. But if you are going on your own, you are not alone. Whether it’s a decision you’ve made because plans with your group have changed, or you want to take a break from the crew, many women are choosing to celebrate the festival’s magic on their own and are having the time of their lives doing it.

I speak from experience, and what I’ve learned is that when you go alone, it can be fun and empowering if you plan, enjoy the moment, and give yourself permission to rest, reset, and have fun on your own terms.

Here are five things you can do to enjoy the festival solo and go home feeling like the weekend owes you nothing.

Book Hotels Close and Book Early

Location matters, especially when you are by yourself. The best places to stay during ESSENCE Fest are in the Central Business District, the Warehouse District, or near Canal Street in the French Quarter. All three of these places will put you within walking distance or a quick Uber away from both the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center (where there is free daytime programming) and the Caesars Superdome (site of the nightly concerts). These areas are safe, bustling, and filled with other festival-goers. Walking back to your room from the Superdome after attending the festival with thousands of other attendees is often more comforting and festive than waiting for a rideshare.

Curate Your Own Fun Itinerary

One of the best benefits of going solo is that there’s no group text fight about which panel to attend or whether you want to stay out late. You can do what you want, when you want. Download the ESSENCE360 app for panels, brand activations, shopping pop-ups, and book signings. I would suggest that you ensure your itinerary includes your must-see moments and allows for flexible open time. Leave room to explore all the vendors, stop and eat, or attend the many activations. One year, I stumbled upon a morning guided meditation at the Wellness House, and when it ended, I felt so amazing. You can create a schedule, but leave room to vibe. You never know what you’ll find!

Be Open, but Don’t Force Connections

Just because you came alone doesn’t mean you will feel alone. ESSENCE Fest will be one of the most welcoming spaces you can be in as a Black woman experiencing everything on your own. You will be around thousands of other women who share your joy, culture, and interests. Nervous about meeting new people? Start with low-pressure spots like sponsor booths or beauty demos. They are natural places to strike up a conversation, or just to take everything in without needing to “network.” Once, I struck up a conversation in line with a woman wearing something I liked. I ended up sitting at the next panel near her and her friends.

And the concerts are also friendly for solo festival-goers. The year that former First Lady Michelle Obama and Gayle King shared the stage at the Superdome, I was alone, yet still found myself engaged, laughing, and reacting with the women around me. Sometimes the best moments come from sharing a smile or a laugh. No pressure, just presence.

Take Breaks So You Don’t Burn Out

ESSENCE Fest is a marathon, not a sprint. With the heat, walking everywhere, and the energy of the crowd, it can be easy to over-exert yourself, especially if you feel the need to be “on” the whole time. Don’t. Schedule some real breaks, whether it’s a midday nap at your hotel or going to lunch at a nearby restaurant. When in New Orleans, heat, hydration, and good shoes can change your life. Bring a portable fan, refillable water bottle, and sunscreen; your body will thank you.

Capture the Experience—For You

Traveling solo means you are the main character. Don’t be shy about documenting your trip, in your way. Take pictures in your outfits or vlog a recap from the convention center floor. You don’t need an audience to make it matter. You own the memory of the moment, and it will mean so much more when you realize you showed up for you. Some of my most cherished moments were the quiet ones: processing a panel that really resonated with me or simply walking through the convention center, taking it all in.

ESSENCE Fest solo is not only possible, but also powerful. You set the tone, move at your own pace, and make the weekend whatever you want it to be. Whether it’s music, culture, or a mid-year reset, you can have a great time, just you.

