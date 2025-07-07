I Went To ESSENCE Fest Alone (Again)—And It Was Everything

Kachelle Pratcher

ESSENCE Festival hits different when you show up solo. For the second time, I did it on my own—and loved every minute of it.

This year, I spent Friday and Saturday in New Orleans, soaking up the culture, music, and magic that the annual event is known for. From exploring BeautyCon to singing my heart out at the Superdome, the weekend reminded me that solo doesn’t mean missing out. It means moving through it all at your own pace, in your own way.

Here’s a look at how the weekend unfolded—and why the joy was worth the exhaustion.

A Full Circle Friday

I arrived in New Orleans on Friday, a little later than planned, but still managed to make my rounds through the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Even with limited time, the energy hit immediately: the activations, the crowds, the vibe. There’s just something about being in a room full of Black joy and creativity.

That night, despite a technical delay, the Superdome delivered on all fronts for the first evening of concerts. Coco Jones’ performance delivered flawless vocals, reminding us that she’s one of this generation’s true talents. GloRilla followed and brought a different energy to the stage, one that is young, fresh, and fun. I loved seeing how space was made for all styles and generations.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: Babyface performs onstage during Day 1 of the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Caesars Superdome on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Then came the legends. The Isley Brothers turned the Dome into a soulful celebration, and Babyface had me singing songs I didn’t even realize he wrote. It felt like a warm hug from the ‘90s. But the performance that hit me hardest? Maxwell. I grew up hearing his music with my mom on Saturdays. His voice and the smell of whatever she was cooking filled our home. Seeing him live was personal. He delivered a smooth, emotional, and timeless show.

One performance I regret not catching was Lauryn Hill’s. She was scheduled to close out the evening, but by the time she was set to take the stage, I had already called it a night. After traveling and vibing all night, I was tired. I hated to miss her, but the evening had already poured so much into me. Sometimes, choosing rest is part of the ESSENCE experience too.

On the solo travel front, Friday night delivered. I sat next to a woman from my hometown of Chicago, and we instantly connected. Later, I met a solo male traveler who struck up a conversation. ESSENCE Festival really is the type of place where strangers turn into seatmates, and seatmates into quick friends.

Kachelle Pratcher

Saturday Belonged To BeautyCon And Suede

Saturday morning, I was up early and ready. I headed straight to BeautyCon to beat the crowd, and honestly, I could’ve stayed in that colorful space all day.

All my favorite brands were present: Camille Rose, Creme of Nature, SheaMoisture, Mielle Organics, and HER’s Fantasy Box, each with vibrant booths and excited brand ambassadors offering product samples, demos, and glam moments. I even got to watch a live makeup masterclass showcasing how to create a date night glam look, taught by a celebrity makeup artist. It was equal parts tutorial and transformation.

If you’ve never been to this massive activation at ESSENCE Fest, know this — it’s not just about beauty. It’s about identity, care, and celebration. It’s the place where you feel seen. I also stumbled upon the Target activation, where guests could refresh their hair, nails, or skin. It was a soft spot with great vibes.

Then came one of the most surprising and dope activations: the Suede men’s experience. EFOC isn’t just for women, and this space proved it. Men of all ages were playing Madden, checking out YSL and Valentino product activations, and sampling luxe men’s items. I sat in on a panel with Terrence J about timeless watches and fashion, and the space was filled with buzzing energy.

Suede Men’s Experience – Kachelle Pratcher

A Soulful Showcase

That night, the Superdome was on fire. I missed earlier performers like Buju Banton, who attendees raved about. But when I arrived, Erykah Badu had everyone vibing. It was my first time seeing her live, and her energy, her voice, her presence, it was all unforgettable.

Then came Davido, who brought pure Afrobeats energy. His set was electric and global, the kind of moment that reminds you how far the ESSENCE brand reaches. To close the night, Jill Scott gave us soul, sensuality, and sisterhood. When she brought fellow Philly natives Jazmine Sullivan and Patti LaBelle out, the crowd went wild. Three generations of powerhouses on one stage. True Black girl magic.

Roshard Hercules

And of course, I never felt alone. When I got to my seat, a group of fellow solo travelers welcomed me saying, “Welcome to the party.” We ended up talking all night. One of them was also from Chicago, so for a time, I felt like I was back home.

I left the experience with a full heart, tired feet, and an even deeper love for this community. ESSENCE Fest is the kind of experience that fills you up and stretches your spirit. And going solo doesn’t mean going without—it means you get to take it all in, without waiting on the group chat to align. The event didn’t just give me memories—it reminded me I’m part of something bigger. Even solo, I was surrounded by love.

ESSENCE owes me nothing… except maybe a nap.