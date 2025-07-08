EFOC 2025: Everything (And Everyone) You Missed At The Food And Wine Festival

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Brandon Dottin-Haley, Blair Dottin-Haley, Chef Rob, Tamsy Kambi, and Keith Lee judge the Beignet Battle during the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

If you were at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture in New Orleans this past weekend and stopped by the Food and Wine Festival, then I’m sure you know a time was had. There were cooking demonstrations, competitions hosted by famous NOLA natives, and plenty of insightful conversations led by greats, including Queen Afua, Chef Nina Compton, and more.

But if you weren’t there, no worries. We have the lowdown on the fun that was had, in case it inspires you to find your way down to the Crescent City next year Fourth of July weekend.

The activation was surrounded by food and drinks vendors (local restaurants as well as a McDonald’s and Simply Lemonade activation), making it easy to find within the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. This year, a DJ played New Orleans bounce music as well as classics while guests moved in and out of the space before panels and presentations. Many brought their food into the Food and Wine area to enjoy while listening to speakers, as there were plenty of long bar tables and seating.

Each day began with a food demonstration, for which EFOC has been known. Friday’s opening demonstration was Fuel Up: Smart Breakfast for a Busy Life with Justin Coleman, owner of Philly’s Bake’n Bacon. He showed us how to quickly prep a hearty and healthy meal for breakfast, which was scrambled eggs, Brussels sprouts, and bacon, covered in balsamic. On Day 2, for Power Lunch: Quick, Nutritious Meals to Keep You Going, Chef Alex Hill created a quick and delicious curry chicken salad and salad with black eyed peas, peppers and more, all while educating the crowd on the importance of utilizing fresh seasonings. (Did you know you don’t sneeze when you inhale fresh ground pepper? Or that the reason you cry when you are cutting onions is because your knife isn’t sharp!? Mine blown.)

Rounding out the weekend’s demos, chef Scotley Innis, known for his popular Caribbean restaurant Continental in Brooklyn and Atlanta, demonstrated how to prepare an oxtail lo mein, his signature dish, which can be cooked quickly and last for days. He encouraged guests to keep their fridges and cabinets stocked so they don’t feel so limited in their meal ideas.

Each day also brought with it a very cool cooking competition. On Friday, there was a Po’ Boy Showdown where three local chefs (Kenneth Temple, Reagan G. Sidney and Marlon Chukumerije) who competed for the crown of having the best po’ boy in New Orleans. Chukumerije, owner of Chicken’s Kitchen, took home the W after the panel of judges tasted his creation.

On Saturday, there was a Hurricane Royale hosted by New Orleans legend Big Freedia. Popular local mixologists, including Brittney Johnson, Jessica Johnson, and Cale Brown, competed for bragging rights, and Jessica Johnson was the winner thanks to her unique take on the classic cocktail. Lastly, on Sunday, the Beignet Battle took place, hosted by Toya Johnson-Rushing. It included a special appearance from foodie influencer Keith Lee, who was also a judge, and the bakers and chefs (Brittney Walker, Duana Lawrence, and Carla Briggs) made some premium sweet and savory beignets, from a banana bread option to a sweet potato and a crawfish and shrimp concoction. Briggs, creator of Viola’s Heritage Breads, was crowned as the queen of beignets.

And, of course, in between all of that, there were memorable conversations. The daily Rooted in Wellness series featured the insights of experts in raw and vegan living, the keto lifestyle, and those with expertise in the alkaline diet. Guests packed in to hear Lauren Von Der Pool, a celebrity chef who worked for Common, dish on her vegan journey (which she began as a teenager in D.C.), and to learn from the greatness of Queen Afua during the conversation on alkaline living with her son Legacy Torain.

And Keto Coach E and Karleen Roy had plenty to share about trying the keto lifestyle not just for weight management but to also deal with chronic illness. The Let’s Toast series, inspired by the ESSENCE column, centered the stories of Black folks making waves in the wine industry, in tequila, and those who’ve embraced sober living in their lives and businesses.

Ingrid Best of IBest Wines, Tia Clarke of Roman Clarke Wines, and Dozie and Buchi Osondu of the Fine Wine Series of wine festivals talked about the growing popularity of wine, though Black folks have always consumed it. Tiffany Hainsworth of T. Capri Tequila, Amber Ferrell-Steele of Zeal Rum, and Shenequa Bucknor, investment portfolio manager for Pronghorn, all spoke to diversifying the spirits lane. And Rhadell Cole of Sober Bar Babe, and chefs Toya Boudy and Tanya Fazande had a gripping discussion about the reasons they chose to be sober from alcohol and the growing desire for people to order mocktails over cocktails, even in a cocktail capitol like New Orleans.

Other conversations focused on the food business, as well as creations of the diaspora. That included Bosses At The Table: Changing the Game Through Cuisine and Story with Ingrid Best (previously part of the World of Wine chat) and Adenah Bayoh of Foya Foods. A few others include Beyond the Bayou: Creole Conversations from the Caribbean to NOLA with chefs Charly Pierre and Nina Compton, Bitterleaf to Breadfruit – The Taste of the Diaspora: Culture Served with Purpose with chefs Scottley Innis (previously on the Dinner demo) and Rosemarie Tolbert, and sponsored chats like Jollof vs. Jambalaya with musician Jidenna, Dakar NOLA award-winning chef Serigne Mbaye, and sports broadcaster Ros Gold-Owunde, as well as Celebrating Culinary & Lifestyle Storytelling on TV One & CLEO TV with stars Tamar Braxton, Jake Smollett and chef Jernard Wells.

There was so much gold programming throughout the weekend at all of the ESSENCE Festival activations, but the Food and Wine Festival was certainly a standout. We look forward to seeing the offerings next year (fingers crossed for actual food and wine samples for guests!) and seeing you there, too.