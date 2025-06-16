What To Expect At Wellness House At The 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture

Wellness House

We’re officially on the road to the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture, and we couldn’t be more excited! In addition to our epic, must-see lineup of evening performances and inspiring panels and programming within the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, we are also offering helpful wellness activations that will help keep you grounded, healthy, and motivated. Wellness House traditionally explores the dynamic intersection of health, nutrition, self-empowerment, healing, and self-image, examining how dietary trends impact our Black community through a critical lens.

This year’s programming is designed to foster and encourage transformative and helpful conversations about the challenges and complexities of diet culture and its impact on our mental health and physical well-being. Through several expert-led discussions, attendees will hear candid insights and receive practical advice from dietitians, fitness professionals, mental health advocates, therapists, and cultural influencers, who will share actionable strategies and methods for unlearning harmful narratives about food, body image, and promoting positivity.

Additionally, we plan to have candid conversations about sex, as our Let’s Talk About Sex column has made it back to the convention center for the second time in a row. Through notable sex experts, you’ll learn how to dial up the sex in your love life.

You’ll also gain valuable advice on how to live your best life holistically – from reclaiming rest and healing generational trauma to learning how to apply what you’ve learned in therapy to real-life situations, we’ve got something for everyone.

ESSENCE Wellness Hub: For this wellness pod, we’re encouraging our attendees to learn about the importance of self-checks for cancer and other medical issues.

Guided Meditation: We encourage our attendees to silence the noise and quiet their minds to center their spirits through a special guided meditation, accompanied by the sound of sound bowls.

Most importantly, Wellness House serves as a place for festivalgoers to retreat, rest, and recharge from the hectic nature of the festival while learning more about nourishing and replenishing themselves.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6.