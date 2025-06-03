What To Expect At Hollywood House At ESSENCE Fest 2025

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

We’ve officially started our countdown to the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture. Alongside our must-see lineup of evening performances, our daytime programming housed inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center is filled with stages that will pique all of your interests. Consider Hollywood House your backstage pass to the inner workings of film and television—where creativity meets capital, and culture drives the content.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 05: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor speaks during 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 05, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

This year’s daytime programming is a masterclass in breaking into and thriving within the entertainment industry, particularly for Black creatives ready to claim their space behind and in front of the camera. Whether you’re a storyteller, aspiring mogul, or actor on the rise, the sessions at Hollywood House are built to inform, inspire, and connect. Here’s what you can expect from the power-packed lineup.

Pull Back the Curtain on Financing and Producing

Two “Ask Me Anything” sessions take a deep dive into the dollars and deals that drive Hollywood. All About Finance in Filmmaking is a must-attend for indie filmmakers seeking clarity on budgeting, grant writing, tax incentives, and working with investors. Meanwhile, Producing for Film & Television uncovers what it really takes to usher a project from concept to screen—covering development, team leadership, and navigating the distribution landscape.

And for the visionaries looking to go even bigger? The Production Workshop provides practical, step-by-step guidance on how to build and sustain your own production company in today’s media climate.

The Future is Now: AI, Social Media, and the Changing Job Market

Hollywood House isn’t just honoring tradition—it’s embracing innovation. The AI in Action panel tackles how artificial intelligence is rewriting the rules of creative work, from screenwriting to VFX. Expect a real talk about how to adapt and upskill, with industry leaders discussing the tools you’ll need to thrive in the next era of filmmaking.

Similarly, Lights, Camera, Content explores how today’s digital creators are blurring the lines between influencer and filmmaker. This panel is for those curious about how TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube have become launching pads for production deals, TV roles, and even directing opportunities.

Centering Black Identity in Every Frame

At the heart of Hollywood House is the unwavering focus on telling authentic Black stories. In Telling Our Stories: Black Identity on Screen, filmmakers and creatives share how they challenge stereotypes and build narratives that reflect the full spectrum of Black life.

That lens is extended in Costume & Culture, a fascinating session that shows how wardrobe isn’t just aesthetic—it’s an essential storytelling device. Featuring Black stylists and costume designers, this conversation explores how fashion and historical reference help bring characters—and communities—to life.

Hands-On Guidance for the Creative Climb

Whether you’re trying to perfect your cold read or break into a writer’s room, Hollywood House delivers tailored support. No Small Parts empowers actors to transform auditions into opportunities, while Screenwriting: From Hobby to Career is a roadmap for turning your passion for writing into a viable profession.

And if you’re dreaming of running a room someday, Ask Me Anything: Running a Writer’s Room offers rare access to top showrunners who’ll walk you through what it really takes to lead with clarity, creativity, and collaboration.

Where the Real Connections Happen

No Hollywood House experience would be complete without Laser Networking: The Actor’s Den. This recurring cocktail mixer gives actors, writers, producers, and execs the chance to meet, mingle, and manifest future collaborations. Come for the conversation, stay for the connections—you never know who you’ll meet.

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 3-6. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website.