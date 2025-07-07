EFOC 25: Here’s Everything You Missed At Wellness House

Courtney Cheatham

Wellness House at ESSENCE Festival of Culture has traditionally been a space for festival goers to relax, recharge, and be mindful of their healing journey.

And this year was no different, as we had several impactful panels and sessions for our attendees to take care of themselves, while learning about culture and wellness. For instance, our Art as Healing panel was a powerful and reflective conversation that spotlighted the sculptors behind The Stories of Us—a global exhibition that has traveled from the United Nations to the Essence Festival of Culture, creating an immersive and soulful tribute to Black identity, imagination, and belonging.

Additionally, we’ve brought back our beloved Let’s Talk About Sex conversation featuring sex experts Ashley Cobb and Nikquan Lewis. These sex educators gave our audience members helpful advice about their bedroom lives, and answered hot-button questions, offered advice, and helped guests feel more confident in their bodies to support them in having a fulfilling sex life.

Speaking of advice, we had several notable therapists provide helpful life advice to heal and tackle life’s challenges with our Dear Therapist interactive experience, where licensed therapists provide insightful, compassionate, and practical guidance on the issues that matter most to you. Guests had the chance to submit their questions anonymously, whether they’re navigating family conflicts, relationship challenges, workplace stress, or burnout. The panel of expert therapists, Dr. Danielle Wright and Dr. Jacqueline Jones McKinney addressed these real-life concerns live, offering fresh perspectives, actionable advice, and strategies for healing and growth.

ESSENCE Wellness Hub: Your Health, Your Power offered free health screenings from expert doctors and healthcare professionals, giving guests the opportunity to check in on their well-being in a supportive and welcoming environment.

From blood pressure and glucose tests to mental health check-ins and reproductive wellness, this is your chance to get real insights about your health—because prevention and early detection save lives. Speaking of healing, we had two mental health and self-care podcasts live on our Wellness Stage. Gia Peppers of Healed Girl Podcast and Breathe Out: Go Off, Sis. We also featured programming for all demographics. As The Change Room panel spoke menopause—openly, honestly, and without shame. This intimate conversation brought together women who are navigating this life chapter in real time, reflecting on how it can reshape identity, relationships, and confidence.

All and all, our Wellness House had everything attendees needed to ensure that their mental health was intact.