EFOC 2025: Reclaiming Rest: The Black Woman’s Guide To Radical Self-Care

What happens when your cup runs over, and you feel spent and overwhelmed? Unfortunately, too many Black women feel this way and aren’t able to express it to their loved ones or even themselves.

For too long, Black women have been expected to push through exhaustion and neglect their own needs—but not anymore. Today, we’ve got to the root of the issue at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture at Wellness House in conversation with wellness experts Minaa B. and Adrianne “AJax” Jackson, moderated by Melissa Noel. The session explored the concept of unlearning hustle culture, the science behind rest, and practical ways to incorporate daily rituals that nourish both mind and body. Through guided reflection and breathwork, attendees left feeling empowered to prioritize their well-being without guilt. This interactive workshop was all about breaking free from burnout, setting boundaries, and embracing rest as an act of self-love and resistance.

To kick off the conversation, Jackson, owner of Magnolia Yoga Studio, discussed the importance of self-care as a foundation for community care. She emphasized that self-care is essential for supporting others effectively, likening it to filling one’s cup before pouring it out to others. The conversation also touched on the concept of cognitive load, where constant exposure to news and social media can overwhelm the brain. Practical tips included setting boundaries and being mindful of information consumption to avoid burnout. Jackson added that his studio helps people clear their mental and emotional vessels through yoga and meditation, aiding in stress management and overall well-being.

Minaa B spoke about the importance of practicing self-care as part of community care. “One of the things I always teach people is that self-care is the bridge to community care, and what that means is we have to make sure that we are nourished so that we can be useful to other people and have the capacity to give to other people,” she said. “So we don’t realize that sometimes our cup needs to be filled for ourselves, and what one is over that cup is what we can give to other people. And so by practicing self-care, you can be more in tune with your emotions, because if I’m not regulated, if I’m not in tune with my needs, how am I going to learn how to be in tune with your needs?”

Jackson chimed in, “I mean, to add on to what Minaa just shared about is that I often teach in my classes that we’re a vessel and we can only hold on to so many things. And so people come to Magnolia yoga studio, to clean house, to clear their vessel, to organize their thoughts, organize their emotions, to connect with their body.”

So what’s the solution? According to Jackson, the answer doesn’t have to be too complicated. “Go for a walk; you do things like meditation; breath works to clear yourself so that you know what the boundary needs to be, or what time you need to go to bed, or it’s time to hydrate, or it’s time to eat. So, stay connected to your emotional energy,” she states. “As a yogi, I’ve learned a great deal because, again, we’re so busy that we’re disconnected from our emotions, and our body is constantly communicating with us throughout the day. It’s during therapy sessions, yoga, or meditation that you get a chance to listen to what your body has been telling you all day long. And so emotions, to me, when you cry, don’t hold back from that. That is a part of your healing process. Let’s normalize that.”

