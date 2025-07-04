EFOC 2025: The Bosses At The Table Panel Inspired Our Audience To Lead With Vision And Impact

Getty

Black women are known for being bosses in all industries, especially in the food space. We are finding ourselves at the intersection of our past informing our present – boldly shaping the future of food and wine, leading with vision, cultural depth, and an unapologetic commitment to excellence.

As restaurateurs, winemakers, and journalists, they are transforming the industry. This panel celebrates those who set audacious goals, challenge norms, and use their platforms to elevate culture and community. Whether building acclaimed restaurants, crafting compelling narratives, or launching visionary brands, these women are forging paths that leave a lasting legacy.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 04: (L-R) Adenah Bayoh, Nina Oduro, Ingrid Best speak onstage at the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 04, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

At today’s ESSENCE Festival of Culture’s session, Bosses At The Table: Changing the Game Through Cuisine and Story panel, we’ve heard from two powerhouse women in the culinary space, Ingrid Best, founder of the incomparable, iBest Wines, and Adenah Bayoh, founder of soul food restaurant Cornbread Soul and prolific real estate developer.

During the panel, moderated by Nina Oduro the pair expressed the importance of being in one-self to get to the next level, in career, business, and personal life, as well, as ulitaizing their intuition. Best and Bayoh took the audience through how they often lead with vision, cultural depth, and an unapologetic commitment to excellence, all while influencing the next generation to soar. Additionally, both Best and Bayoh, also shared how their identity as Black women, greatly informed how they navigate their culinary spaces successfully, while never forgetting who they are and their culture.

