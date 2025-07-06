Day One of the ESSENCE Film Festival Showcases Black Stories That Soar

Day One of ESSENCE Film Festival

On the first day of the ESSENCE Film Festival, the lights dimmed and the stories lit up—each one a reminder of the beauty, complexity, and brilliance of Black life on screen. From emotionally gripping shorts to sweeping documentaries, day one was an exploration of identity, imagination, and impact.

Among the day’s most talked-about moments was the screening of Discovering Bessie Coleman, an inspiring documentary that lifts the legacy of aviation pioneer Bessie Coleman. Through personal reflections from Coleman’s descendants, trailblazing pilots, and familiar voices like actress and author Karyn Parsons, the film repositions Coleman not just as a figure of the past, but as an enduring source of empowerment. As audiences learned, Coleman was the first African-American and Native American woman to earn an international pilot’s license—a feat often omitted from mainstream history. But rather than follow a traditional biographical arc, the film focuses on the people she continues to uplift, proving that her wingspan reaches far beyond the sky.

Also premiering was Hatchlings, a whimsical yet emotionally textured short that follows a teenage girl reluctantly babysitting her turtle-loving half-brother. As she grows increasingly frustrated with his obsession, the film flips perspective, diving into a dreamscape where he becomes a sea turtle and she a grounded tortoise. The surreal narrative invites audiences into a child’s interior world while exposing the quiet tensions of siblinghood, stepfamilies, and emotional disconnect.

In a tonal shift, The Memo delivered a pulse-pounding, emotionally raw short film inspired by Minda Harts’ best-selling book. With Kyla Pratt in a searing lead performance and executive produced by Valeisha Butterfield’s SEED Media, the film follows Minda, a Black woman climbing the corporate ladder while confronting the invisible weight of racial and gendered politics. Directed by Vanna James, The Memo held up a mirror to boardrooms across America—revealing the strength it takes to simply be seen and heard.

To close out the day, fans of Showtime’s The CHI were treated to an intimate conversation with stars Lynn Whitfield and Luke James, who offered behind-the-scenes insight into the show’s upcoming seventh season. More than just a sneak peek, the talkback reflected the series’ deeper ethos: a commitment to portraying the multi-layered reality of Black communities with honesty, heart, and hope.

As Day One came to a close, the message was clear: storytellingi’s reclamation. Whether taking flight with Bessie Coleman, swimming through grief and fantasy, or surviving corporate warfare, each film offered a lens into the lives we live and the futures we’re building.

The ESSENCE Film Festival continues all weekend, promising even more stories that soar.