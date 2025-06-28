These ESSENCE Festival Of Culture 2025 Panels Are Designed to Change Your Life (and Career)

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 06: (L-R) Bettina Fisher, Janet Hubert and Taylor K. Shaw speak onstage for the “Animating While Black” panel during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

We all know the ESSENCE Festival Of Culture is where you go to have the time of your life (and if you didn’t know, now you know baby, baby *Biggie voice*).

The music, the energy, and the culture – our culture — is unmatched. But here’s what you might not know from seeing some of those IG reels and TikTok recaps each year: some of the most life-changing moments happen away from the performances at the Caesars Superdome, and instead in the rooms and stages where folks are having real talk strategy sessions.

As you’re gearing up for the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture Presented by Coca-Cola in New Orleans July 4-6, just know that the panels this year are something else. There will be conversations that could literally change how you see your career, your money, and your future. So yes, dance your heart out, but also make time to get your mind blown, wheels spinning and new career levels unlocked at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Trust me on this one.

Here’s what you need to know about the panels that should be on your must-see list. (And download that ESSENCE 360 app so you don’t miss a thing!)

Built to Bloom: Beauty, Business & Becoming (Authors Stage)

The fact that Monique Rodriguez went from mixing hair products in her kitchen to building Mielle Organics into a multi-million dollar powerhouse is a glow-up story that we all need to hear. She’s sitting down with our own Michele Ghee to talk about her new book, and she’ll be getting real about the hard parts: the moments when everything felt impossible, the decisions that scared her, and how she learned to bet on herself when nobody else would. She’s sharing the actual tools and mindset shifts that got her here, not just the things you may see in the news. So if you’ve ever had a dream that felt too big or too risky, this conversation is for you.

“Successful Failure” with KevOnStage (Authors Stage)

Kevin Fredericks makes failing look good, and honestly, we could all aspire! The NAACP Image Award winner will be joining us in New Orleans to talk about his second book and the absolutely wild journey that got him to where he is today.

Fredericks has stories that’ll make you laugh and think at the same time, and if your journey is anything like his, there were times where things didn’t go according to plan, but you only had faith to keep you going. And if we’re being honest, with everything going on in the world right now, we all need to hear how someone turned their messiest moments into their biggest wins.

Artificial Intelligence: What You Need to Know to Prepare for the Now and the Future (GBEF Stage)

AI is everywhere, and if you’re feeling like you’re behind, you’re not alone. But thankfully, you don’t have to be a tech genius to understand how this is going to affect your life and your money.

This panel breaks it down in ways that actually make sense. We’ll be breaking down how AI is changing jobs, how you can use it to build wealth, and what you need to know to stay ahead instead of getting left behind. You’ll take away real strategies you can use today to make sure AI works for you and your community, not against you.

Work, Wealth, and the Workforce of Tomorrow: Innovation, Unions, and Black Economic Mobility (GBEF Stage)

The way we work is changing fast, and if we’re not careful, we’re going to get left out of the conversation. This panel tackles the big questions about where jobs are heading and how we make sure Black folks are part of shaping that future.

Labor leaders and industry innovators are getting together to talk about why unions matter more than ever, how to build career paths that actually work for us, and what it takes to create systems that give everyone a real shot at success. Whether you’re just starting your career or thinking about where it’s headed, this conversation is about building power and creating opportunities.

Leading with Purpose: Insights from Leaders of Color (GBEF Stage)

Being a leader of color comes with its own set of challenges, and honestly, it’s time we talked about it openly. This panel brings together leaders who are making moves and changing the game, and they’re ready to share what they’ve learned along the way.

If you’ve ever been a leader (and that could mean at home, at work, or in your community), then you’ll relate to these real conversations about navigating pressure, making tough decisions, and figuring out how to lift others up while you’re climbing. If you’re in a leadership role or aspiring to be, you need to hear these insights about thriving while paving the way for the next generation.

Workshop: Financially Lit (Suede Stage)

Finally, a money workshop that doesn’t make you feel like you need a finance degree to understand it. This session is about real financial literacy for real people, with real situations we actually face.

Come ready to get your hands dirty with budgeting, investing, and building wealth that lasts. This workshop combines practical tools with honest conversation about money in our community. There’ll be no judgment or jargon here, but real strategies to take control of your finances and build something that can change your family’s future.

