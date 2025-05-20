Legends, Icons, And Final Goodbyes: 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® Unveils Star-Studded Lineup

The ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® returns to New Orleans in 2025 with a powerhouse lineup that pays homage to musical legends and elevates rising stars, promising unforgettable moments across the iconic Mainstage and the intimate Superlounge experience. As ESSENCE Magazine celebrates 55 years of storytelling and culture, the festival’s second wave of performers brings together some of the biggest names in R&B, hip-hop, and soul for a weekend that defines the culture.

The announcement, made today by ESSENCE Communications, unveiled Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter Babyface as one of the headliners, alongside a curated Jill Scott & Friends set. The soulful collective will feature three generations of Philadelphia’s musical royalty, including the Godmother of Soul, Patti LaBelle, R&B powerhouse Jazmine Sullivan, and Jill Scott herself—united for one unforgettable night under the lights of the Superdome.

They join a lineup already stacked with previously announced headliners, including the smooth harmonies of Boyz II Men, global Afrobeats sensation Davido, New Orleans’ own cultural architect Master P, and R&B legend Maxwell. This year, the iconic Superlounge experience returns, reimagined and reenergized to remind fans of the magic only found in its intimate setting. Featuring genre-spanning performances from Ari Lennox, Donell Jones, Muni Long, and rising R&B trio Psiryn, the Superlounge aims to deliver some of the festival’s most memorable moments.

In a special nod to musical mastery, the festival will also include a Quincy Jones tribute curated by Grammy-winning producer Jermaine Dupri. The ‘ESSENCE Flowers’ tribute, a Quincy Jones Joint, will honor the indelible legacy of the legendary composer and producer. With artists like Tyrese, Al B. Sure!, Robin Thicke, SWV, Xscape, The Pharcyde, and Mobb Deep performing songs that highlight Jones’ influence across genres, the set promises to be a historic celebration of artistry and innovation.

ESSENCE Festival’s commitment to legacy continues with Master P’s final performance. Joined by No Limit Soldiers, including Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Dru Hill, and Keri Hilson, the New Orleans mogul is set to deliver a swan song that pays tribute to his enduring impact on hip-hop and Southern culture.

Rounding out the multigenerational lineup are hip-hop legend Doug E. Fresh, Grammy-winning visionary Erykah Badu, reggae giant Buju Banton, rising star GloRilla, the legendary Isley Brothers, lyrical icon Nas, and soulful standout Summer Walker. In celebration of ESSENCE Magazine’s 55th anniversary, Doug E. Fresh is set to lead a special on-stage tribute, blending freestyle and beatboxing to commemorate the songs that have defined the culture.

The 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola® is powered by major partners including AT&T, L’Oréal Groupe, and Target as the official retail partner. Attendees can secure access to daytime experiences via the E360 app, complete with exclusive offers, personalized schedules, and real-time updates throughout the festival weekend.

Weekend packages for the 2025 ESSENCE Festival of Culture® evening concert series are available now. As the countdown to New Orleans begins, ESSENCE invites fans to join the conversation on social media at @ESSENCEFest and subscribe to ESSENCE Magazine to stay connected all year long.

Book the flight. Text the group chat. Meet us in New Orleans. This is what it means to be Made Like This.