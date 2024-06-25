Here's What To Expect At The 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture Soko Mrkt Stage

Essence

The Soko Mrkt Stage at the 2024 Essence Festival Of Culture is back with more entrepreneurs and retail shops to experience. Whether you are looking to learn about taking your business to the next level, growing your numbers, or figuring out where to start, this is the destination for you. There is also an opportunity to shop and support more Black-owned brands. The stage will feature panel discussions delving into topics spanning from developing a personal brand to building community. Here’s a sneak peek into what will be happening at the Soko Mrkt stage:

Real Talk: The Art Of Being You

Hosted by Melissa Mitchell of Abeille Creations, this panel will explore the ways you can turn your personal brand into a thriving business and even empire. Mitchell is a manifestation expert, putting words into action. Learn how to monetize from your personal brand and grow within it. Mitchell will teach you how to pivot if needed and pave your own route within your business.

Shop Essence Live

This event is in partnership with the New Voices Foundation. Black-owned brands will present all weekend long to give advice on the do’s and don’ts of entrepreneurship and how to make it in their respective industries. The show will feature products from a range of BeautyCon, SOKO MKRT, Food & Wine Festival. Viewers will be able to shop and ask questions during the live stream all at once! The stream will be hosted by Bright Black’s Tiffany Griffin.

Supply Chains Are Sexy: Turbocharging Small Business Success Powered By Uber Freight

The Uber Freight Representative Maasha Kah and two other founders will be discussing the importance of supply chains and logistics, how it affects your business’s success, how to continue your business, and what revenue protection means for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The Aveeno X Essence grant winner, Arielle Brown will host the stage.

How To Support Black-Owned Businesses In Retail

This panel also hosted by Arielle Brown features speakers Marissa Kearney of Retail While Black and Ashley Sutton of Hustle & Hope. The ladies will discuss why it’s important to also buy Black brands as much as we can in the retail space. Supporting Black-owned brands is integral to the Essence team and this panel will show you how we support them at all times.

Soko Celebrity Session

Shhh! Under wraps is a celebrity session with none other than celebrity stylist J. Bolin who will interact with the audience on stage. The stylist has dressed favorites from Tisha Campbell to pastor Sarah Jakes Roberts, and more.

Soko Market Showcase Moment

Attendees will have the opportunity to engage with the brands and owners of SOKO MRKT. The owners will showcase an array of products to peruse and purchase from brands like Trivia for Us, founded by Shakira Hodges and Deydra Bringas, Vontelle Eyewear, founded by Nancey Harris, and Florea Beauty, founded by Dr. Natalie King.

Putting The Plus In The Fashion Inclusivity Conversation

Fashion inclusivity has been a circulating conversation, but at Essence, we walk the talk. This discussion moderated by Marie Denee of The Curvy Fashionista will feature speakers Gabrielle Richards of Shapemint and Jasmine Elder of JIBRI. Plus-sized fashion will not just be highlighted but celebrated as the panel champions all body types, the innovation strategies to embrace diversity, and truly make fashion inclusive. Visibility for plus-sized fashion is imperative to bringing the industry forward.

Meet The “Release The Pressure” Health Innovators

Moderated by Jowl Bervell, this panel will delve into how the New Voices and “Release The Pressure” Health Innovators Hub built their businesses. They’ll dive into the niche of meeting the Black community’s critical needs and how they advanced health equity. Black-owned businesses aren’t limited to just products and this panel proves it.

Real Talk: Lessons From The Entrepreneurs

Arielle Brown will host the stage with speaker Chantel Powell of Play Pits who will take the audience through a lesson of raw authenticity and invaluable insights. Learn the importance of business insurance, navigating adversity, and gain some wisdom that will last you. This panel will be an enlightening conversation on growth, empowerment, and resilience.

Shop Essence Live Powered By Target

This live shopping session will be in partnership with Target. Black-owned brands that are on their shelves will be available to shop during the live and are also available on target.com. We love to see Black-owned brands winning!

Empowering Mompreneurs: Navigating Entrepreneurship While Nurturing Family Bonds

Arielle Brown will be in conversation with Saria Hawkins-Banda of Manifest Your Purpose, Lakeisha Turner of Keisha Elise Cosmetics, and LaToya Stirrup of KAZMALEJE. These women all have two things in common—they’re entrepreneurs and mothers. Who says you can’t do both? These ladies will give long-lasting advice on how to balance both roles. Navigating life with the mind of an entrepreneur and a mother can be daunting, but if these busy ladies can do it, so can you! This panel will be an empowering session, leaving you inspired to start your own business or keep going with it!

Soko Celebrity Session

This session on Day 2 will feature mother, media mogul, and entrepreneur Yandy Smith. Don’t miss the gems she’ll be dropping!

Soko Market Showcase Moment

More Black-owned shops from Bath Notes founded by Halima Hubbard to S-Secrets founded by Selina Zinchuk will be featured to meet and engage with. Shop, talk, follow, and champion these brands with Arielle Brown as the stage moderator.

Networking And Branding: Making Your Business Shine Through Genuine Connection

Networking can be overwhelming and nerve-wracking, but this panel hosted by speakers Kristen Dufauchard of aKrewe NOLA and Kitya King of Mischo Beauty will encourage you to put yourself out there. Being a Black woman in the business space is already difficult but with the tips and tools both Dufauchard and King share, you’ll feel equipped and ready to take on networking head first. Community building as strategy, personal brand growth, and more will be delved into with this discussion.

Getting Into Retail And Thriving

Explore the different strategies for successfully entering into the mass market of retail, moderated by GLAM Body Scrubs founder Tiffany Cartwright. Entrepreneurs Alexandria Alli of F&W Style and Niel Hudson of Scotch Boyz will lead a discussion on how to get your products on shelves all while keeping your brand’s identity authentic. They’ll share actionable tips to take so budding entrepreneurs can apply them to their own businesses. Reach new heights with your business after listening in.

Real Talk From A Founder: From Passion To Profit

Arielle Brown will speak with Kin Apparel founder Philomina Kane about how she started with a community in mind and then opened a business. Kane will give her firsthand experience starting her business, monetizing it, and using free digital marketing strategies for the first two years of her business. She’ll also touch on how to use pop culture and human connection as a brand-building mode.

Shop Essence Live

This Day 3 session will be hosted by Stephanie Hodges Duvian alongside HBCU Legacy Cheylaina Fultz and That Good Good Shea founder Irene Bekoe. These Black-owned brand will share their do’s and don’ts of breaking into entrepreneurship with a shopping opportunity from a myriad of brands with products that range from BeautyCon, SOKO MRKT, and Food & Wine Festival.

Empowered Commerce: Elevating Black-Owned Brands Online With Amazon’s Black Business Accelerator

Business owners and influencers alike join together to share their stories of how they stayed resilient, creative, and community-driven all the way to their success. Discover how these Black-owned businesses are fostering growth, driving scale, and cultivating new strategies all while staying authentic. These brands and influencers will share the scoop on the resources necessary to drive a more equitable economic landscape.

Going From Me To We: The Power Of Mentorship In Business

Founders Tammeca Rochester and KAZMALEJE founder LaToya Stirrup speak on how to drive your business to a “me” to “we” concept. Community, especially the Black community, needs mentorship in many industries, including entrepreneurship. This discussion will touch on how these founders are prioritizing mentorship and collaboration. Success is sweeter with others around you.

Meet The Winners Of The New Voices $150,000 Power Pitch

Learn more about the winners of the New Voices Foundation’s Power Pitch grant. These winners share how they plan on growing and scaling their businesses with their grants. The foundation has provided coaching, mentoring, and resources to help these budding entrepreneurs reach new heights with their businesses.

Scaling Your Business: Getting Into Accelerators, Incubators, And More

This discussion is perfect for startup companies looking to go further. Delve into what strategies to take as development programs become increasingly competitive. Applying to accelerator programs or incubators just got easier! These tips will give you the edge to access these opportunities with less difficulty standing in your way.



The ESSENCE Festival of Culture™ presented by Coca-Cola® will take place July 4-7. For more information and updates on the festival, visit our website and follow us on social media @ESSENCEFest on X, Facebook, and Instagram.